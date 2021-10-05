Why Melania Trump Reportedly Wanted To Send Mirrors To African Children

In a new book by Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s former top aide claims she wanted to send full-length mirrors to children in the African country of Malawi.

According to Insider, Grisham wrote after an October 2018 trip to Malawi the former First Lady was inspired to send mirrors, "As soon as we returned to the United States, she wanted us to send full-length mirrors to the school. We need to send the school mirrors. Children need to know what they look like and see that they are very strong or very beautiful."

In Grisham’s book, titled I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House, she claims that while touring the Chipala primary school her entourage was “surprised” when children asked for their photographs to be taken on their phones “so they could see what they looked like.”

Grisham also writes that while Mrs. Trump insisted on taking the photos, the request was rejected by Lindsay Reynolds, who served as her chief of staff at the time. The White House counsel’s office also determined Trump’s mirror request to be “a liability.”

“Only my opinion of course, but I never really believed that to be true, though, because on more than one occasion Lindsay shared with me that she thought it would be a PR nightmare, a model sending African children mirrors,” Grisham wrote. “Everyone in that White House thought they were an expert in communications; it was the story of my life.”