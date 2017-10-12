The Woman Who Exposed Former Dolphins Coach Chris Foerster Says He Threatened Her

Chris Foerster became a national headline for all the wrong reasons earlier this week when a video of him snorting a white powdery substance from a rolled up $20 bill surfaced on the internet, leading up to his resignation as the Miami Dolphins offensive line coach on Monday.

Although the Kijuana Nige, the woman who exposed him, suggested that part of her motive to release the video was to tackle the NFL's and people's hypocrisy for getting irate over players kneeling during the anthem, all while Foerster was doing this, many questions lingered.

Well, yesterday, the Las Vegas model was interviewed by Dan Le Batard and Jon Weiner on ESPN Radio, where she said Foerster threatening her had something to do with her exposing him, while opening up about their month-long relationship.

“He basically sent me a message saying anything I planned to do or tried to harm him will be turned over to his job’s security team,” Nige told Le Batard and Weiner, as reported by the Miami Herald. “After he sent the video, he came off his high and low-key kind of threatened me if I ended up exposing the information. Before he could do anything to me, I felt that needed to be exposed. Just in case I somehow pop up dead, that story was still going to get out.”

Nige disclosed that she first met the former Dolphins offensive line coach while the team was in Oxnard, California, practicing for their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 17.

As for the nature of their relationship? She mentioned that she began "dating him," but that there was more to it.

“He was calling for entertainment,” Nige said, as reported by the newspaper. “He did mention he wanted to party. We met multiple times. Chris Foerster used me as his cocaine platter."

She alleged that Foerster stored cocaine in his desk at the Dolphins' main facility and would use the drug whenever the team went on the road, additionally stating that he recorded himself sniffing cocaine in the incriminating video within the past week.

“This is a regular habit of his anywhere he goes,” she continued. “Doesn’t matter if they’re in Miami or London or New York. I was invited everywhere they went. Everywhere they went he sent me other footage. That is not the only piece of footage. That’s just the tip of the iceberg. He was doing it at his desk. He was at his Miami office.”

Part of the interview also had Nige mentioning her "high-risk" pregnancy to Foerster, although she didn't delve much deeper about that.

Nige added that Foerster's lies is what ended their brief relationship and her exposing him is "more about the social injustices going on in the system" than a point of her not liking the former coach.

To hear the full interview with Nige, click on the videos below.