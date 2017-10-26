The Surprise Birthday Gift Russell Wilson Gave Ciara Had Her Calling Him 'The Best'

Russell Wilson telling Ciara "#YouStoleMyHeart" via an Instagram post was only the beginning of the Seattle Seahawks quarterback making sure that his wife's birthday was as special as could be yesterday.

CiCi had the "sweet surprise" of a lifetime when Wilson had the chef of their favorite sushi restaurant come to their home and teach them how to make their own sushi right there.

The sweet gesture was definitely a touchdown and the extra point in Ciara's eyes.

"This was amazing and so thoughtful. Perfect #Birthday," she wrote on her IG account, accompanying the caption with a video of herself and her hubby vibing out in the kitchen. "You’re the best @DangeRussWilson."

And for what it's worth, the sushi they made looks absolutely delicious. Click through.