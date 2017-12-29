Steph Curry Says He's 'Really Serious' About Being Part Of Diddy’s Bid To Buy The Panthers

Police Create Donation Drive For The Nine Children Who Watched Their Young Mother Die From An Overdose
An hour after Diddy expressed wanting to buy the Carolina Panthers last Sunday night to become the first Black team owner in the NFL, Steph Curry tweeted the rap mogul "I want in" on a possible ownership group. To that, Diddy tweeted back "holla at me, let's get it" at the two-time NBA MVP.
Well, during a recent interview with ESPN, Curry reiterated that he's "really serious" about it.
"I'm serious, I'm really serious about that," Curry told ESPN's Rachel Nichols during a joint interview he did with his Golden State Warriors' teammate Kevin Durant last week. "I think it's such a unique opportunity to impact my hometown. Just an unprecedented, unique situation, and knowing kind of what the storylines are around the NFL right now maybe having a hand in that. So we'll see how that plays out and whoever wants to come watch [Panthers quarterback] Cam [Newton] and everybody, hopefully win Super Bowls."
KD is willing to put his love for his hometown Washington team aside, telling Curry, "I want in" on the ownership group as well.
Watch the NBA superstars speak about their interest in the Panthers below.
Since Diddy initially expressed his interest in buying the Panthers last week, he reportedly had a lengthy phone call with Colin Kaepernick about adding investors to this possible ownership group and moving forward with the process. Like Curry, the free-agent quarterback was another athlete that let Diddy know he wants in on the bid for the Panthers, whose owner, Jerry Richardson, announced that he is putting them up for sale at the end of this season.
However, a possible ownership group led by Diddy, Kaepernick, Curry and KD might have competition from WWE owner Vince McMahon. Earlier this week, former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman told TMZ Sports that the pro-wrestling magnate might be interested in buying the Panthers since McMahon has his headquarters in North Carolina.
Do you think an ownership group featuring Diddy, Kaepernick, Curry and Durant would be successful buying the Panthers?
