LAKE FOREST, IL - JUNE 06: Chicago Bears offensive tackle Charles Leno (72) takes questions from media during practice at the NFL football team's workout on June 6, 2018 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chicago Bears Lineman Charles Leno Jr. Proposes To Girlfriend After Beating Packers

Jennifer Roth once tweeted "ghetto people are always naming their kids after stuff they can't afford: Mercedes, Light Bill, Rent."

Just days ago, Chicago Bears lineman Charles Leno capitalized on the high of clinching the NFC North championship by proposing to his girlfriend on live television. Almost instantly after he popped the question, old tweets from his fiancée, who is white, were recirculated online.

After the game against Green Bay, got down on one knee and asked Jennifer Roth to marry him. While the showy proposal may have seemed like a romantic gesture at the time, it resulted people looking into Roth’s past tweets.

In several tweets, Roth used the N-word, made fun of ghetto people naming their children, and said how she loves mixed babies.

Little is known about Roth, who earned sport management degrees from Columbia College Chicago and Eastern Illinois University. She also has a blog where she boasts about her life with an NFL player.

Once the tweets resurfaced, Leno was attacked by people on Twitter.

(Photo: Quinn Harris/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

