Chicago Bears Lineman Charles Leno Jr. Proposes To Girlfriend After Beating Packers

Just days ago, Chicago Bears lineman Charles Leno capitalized on the high of clinching the NFC North championship by proposing to his girlfriend on live television. Almost instantly after he popped the question, old tweets from his fiancée, who is white, were recirculated online.

After the game against Green Bay, got down on one knee and asked Jennifer Roth to marry him. While the showy proposal may have seemed like a romantic gesture at the time, it resulted people looking into Roth’s past tweets.

In several tweets, Roth used the N-word, made fun of ghetto people naming their children, and said how she loves mixed babies.