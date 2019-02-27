Prayers Up! Former NBA Star And Tami Roman’s Ex Husband Kenny Anderson Hospitalized After Stroke

Former New York NBA legend Kenny Anderson was hospitalized over the weekend after suffering a stroke.

Anderson’s wife, Natasha, noticed the warning signs of a stroke early on and was able to quickly get him medical attention. Anderson was released Tuesday and his wife released a statement of gratitude, reported the New York Daily News.

“We would like to thank everyone for reaching out on behalf of Kenny,” Anderson’s wife said in a statement Tuesday. “Our family is extremely grateful for all the prayers and love that we have received over the last few days. We appreciate you continuing to respect our privacy as Kenny heals.”

The New York Times‘ Adam Zagoria reported Anderson’s health is “improving,” and he is on the road to recovery.

“I was told Kenny Anderson had the stroke on Saturday and will head into a rehab facility for 7 days beginning soon,” Zagoria tweeted.

Anderson, 48, is currently the head coach at Fisk University, an NAIA program in Nashville. As a high school student at Archbishop Molloy in Queens, Anderson was a four-time Parade All-American, Parade's player of the year, and New York's Mr. Basketball in 1989.

After high school, Anderson went on to play at Georgia Tech, where he led the Yellow Jackets to the Final Four in 1990. He was then drafted by the Nets with the second overall pick in 1991, and played for nine teams across his 14-year career.

In a documentary about his life called “Mr. Chibbs,” Anderson opened up about being sexually molested by a neighbor while he was a child. He also discussed his mother’s battle with alcohol and drugs.

“The film, it’s painful but it’s true. It’s honest,” Anderson told the New York Daily News.

Like his mother, Anderson had his own struggles with alcohol, which eventually cost him a job as the boys basketball coach at the David Posnack Jewish Day School in Florida. He was fired after a 2013 DUI arrest.

Anderson has seven kids with five different women, and was married three times, including his marriage to Basketball Wives reality star Tami Roman.