Nick Young Announces Baby Number 3 Is On The Way. 'I Knew Being At Home, This Would Happen'

attends the 2016 GQ Men of the Year Party at Chateau Marmont on December 8, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Nick Young Announces Baby Number 3 Is On The Way. 'I Knew Being At Home, This Would Happen'

The NBA star and his long time girlfriend Keonna Green also have a son and daughter together.

Published Yesterday

On Sunday night, Nick Young, the former Warrior’s star tweeted, “Num 3 is on the way… I knew being at home, this would happen…LOL.”

Nick Young and his longtime girlfriend, Keonna Green, are expecting their third child. Nick and Keonna, have had an on-and-off relationship since high school.  They already have two children, six-month-old, Navi Young and Nick Young, Jr., who just turned seven.

Young, 33, has had more time with his family since December when the Denver Nuggets waived the point guard after just four games, reported ESPN.

The 29-year-old, Keonna Green, told Essence in an interview, “Me and Nick have lots of history. We’ve been in and out of each other’s lives and we’ve dated other people, we have still always managed to keep in touch. We share each other’s deepest, darkest secrets. We talk a lot. We have that type of friendship.” 

While the announcement of baby number three may have come as a surprise to some, earlier in the month, the couple revealed that they wanted another child. On March 4, the family attended the premiere of, “Captain Marvel,” where Nick said he wanted, “one more.”

After Nick made the announcement on Twitter, he was flooded with “Congratulations” messages and even a few jokes about his ability to “sink a three.”

However, some people advised Young to take the next step with Keonna and put a ring on it.

“Can sis get a ring, tho?[sic],” wrote one Instagram user commented.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images for GQ)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news