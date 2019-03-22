Shaq Joins Papa John's Board Of Directors As The Company Works To Rebrand After Ex-CEO’s N-Word Scandal

Shaquille O'Neal just became the new face of Papa John’s, which has been embroiled in a PR crisis ever since the ex-CEO stepped down after using the n-word.

According to CNN, Shaq will join Papa John's board of directors and will invest in nine Papa John's stores in Atlanta.

The terms of the endorsement deal state O'Neal will receive $8.25 million over three years and become an ambassador for the brand in advertisements.

"Shaquille has an excellent entrepreneurial background, including as a restaurant franchise owner, and is a natural creative marketer," Jeff Smith, chairman of Papa John's board of directors, told CNN.

The NBA Hall-of-Famer already has experience in the food business with ownership of a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts franchise in Atlanta, a Big Chicken fried chicken joint in Las Vegas, and a restaurant in Los Angeles.