Serena Williams Just Made This Major Money Moves Announcement

Serena Williams may already be known as one of the greatest athletes of all time, but now she’s making money moves to become one of the greatest venture capitalists this country has ever seen.
Although she’s remained relatively quiet about her business portfolio, the tennis champion has actually been investing in many startup companies since 2014. In a post to Instagram, Williams announced that she created a venture fund called “Serena Ventures” five years ago.
Since the creation of her fund, she has invested in more than 30 startups, with an accumulated market cap of over $12 billion, reported Forbes.
In her Instagram post, Williams said she invests in companies "that embrace diverse leadership, individual empowerment, creativity, and opportunity." Some of the companies she’s invested in include Daily Harvest, Brandless and Lola. Williams has also invested in companies working to help average Americans, such as Propel, a company which provides financial software for low-income Americans.
Williams has also invested in the new female-only co-working space The Wing and a Black-owned hair company, Mayvenn.
“We are proud to be a part of Serena Ventures portfolio,” Mayvenn said in a recent Instagram post. “As a Black-owned, Oakland, California based company we’ve had humble beginnings; we are committed to uplifting our community as we rise. Serena Williams is a change maker with a passion for diversity and empowerment and we are grateful for her support! Thank you, Serena.”
Right now, Serena Ventures focuses on companies in their early stages of development and helps these companies with the difficult-to-obtain first round of funding, according to her website.
“Serena Ventures focuses on early-stage companies and giving them the opportunity to be heard. As we grow, we hope to mentor young founders and take burgeoning entrepreneurs to the next level. Serena Ventures extends relationships, encourages collaboration among portfolio companies, and expands partnership opportunities across my vast network. Similar to many of the companies we have invested in, we are just getting started and are hoping to make a difference.”
