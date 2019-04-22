Serena Williams Just Made This Major Money Moves Announcement

Serena Williams may already be known as one of the greatest athletes of all time, but now she’s making money moves to become one of the greatest venture capitalists this country has ever seen.

Although she’s remained relatively quiet about her business portfolio, the tennis champion has actually been investing in many startup companies since 2014. In a post to Instagram, Williams announced that she created a venture fund called “Serena Ventures” five years ago.

Since the creation of her fund, she has invested in more than 30 startups, with an accumulated market cap of over $12 billion, reported Forbes.

In her Instagram post, Williams said she invests in companies "that embrace diverse leadership, individual empowerment, creativity, and opportunity." Some of the companies she’s invested in include Daily Harvest, Brandless and Lola. Williams has also invested in companies working to help average Americans, such as Propel, a company which provides financial software for low-income Americans.