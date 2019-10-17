Have We Finally Figured Out Who Lizzo’s ‘New Man On The Minnesota Vikings’ Is?

You know how the chorus goes.

“Why men great 'til they gotta be great?

Don't text me, tell it straight to my face

Best friend sat me down in the salon chair

Shampoo press, get you out of my hair

Fresh photos with the bomb lighting

New man on the Minnesota Vikings”

The song might be two years old (officially released in 2017), but “Truth Hurts” still slaps, as the kids say.

Plus, there is still that matter of who the "new man on the Minnesota Vikings" rapper/singer Lizzo is talking about?

It’s 2019, and it’s internet culture. These are the “pressing issues” of our time.

So, Minnesota is a random state and the Vikings a random team to choose, right? Not really.

Lizzo was born in Detroit, moved to Houston, and then to Minnesota (Minneapolis), where her career took off.

So, what, she didn’t find anyone in Detroit or Houston? Apparently not.

But in discussing the origins of “Truth Hurts” with Zachary Campbell, Lizzo admits that she was chatting with a member of the Vikings.

Fast forward to about the 19:40 mark and Lizzo goes in on her mindset during the recording of the hit song.