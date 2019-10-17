Have We Finally Figured Out Who Lizzo’s ‘New Man On The Minnesota Vikings’ Is?

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
You know how the chorus goes.
“Why men great 'til they gotta be great?
Don't text me, tell it straight to my face
Best friend sat me down in the salon chair
Shampoo press, get you out of my hair
Fresh photos with the bomb lighting
New man on the Minnesota Vikings”
The song might be two years old (officially released in 2017), but “Truth Hurts” still slaps, as the kids say.
Plus, there is still that matter of who the "new man on the Minnesota Vikings" rapper/singer Lizzo is talking about?
It’s 2019, and it’s internet culture. These are the “pressing issues” of our time.
So, Minnesota is a random state and the Vikings a random team to choose, right? Not really.
Lizzo was born in Detroit, moved to Houston, and then to Minnesota (Minneapolis), where her career took off.
So, what, she didn’t find anyone in Detroit or Houston? Apparently not.
But in discussing the origins of “Truth Hurts” with Zachary Campbell, Lizzo admits that she was chatting with a member of the Vikings.
Fast forward to about the 19:40 mark and Lizzo goes in on her mindset during the recording of the hit song.
OK. Lizzo gets a text which she deems as untoward. In her displeasure she gets into the recording booth and started telling her truth.
“This Minnesota Viking was in my DMs,” she said. “And we were chatting, we were texting, we went on a date.”
The picture is beginning to get a little more clear. She was dealing with someone, they sent a text she didn’t like, at the same time someone from the Minnesota Vikings was in her DMs.
Lizzo dropped another clue during a show in her hometown of Detroit, according to the Detroit Free Press.
“Y’all want to know a secret?” she said to the crowd after performing the smash hit. “The person I wrote that song about is from Detroit.”
Well, which person? The one she’s clearly annoyed at and coming for? Or the new man on the Vikings?
There is a Vikings player who is from the Detroit area and played his high school ball there. Linebacker Eric Wilson.
There you have it. Definitive proof that the "new man on the Minnesota Vikings" is Eric Wilson.
Or it could be tight end Tyler Conklin, who is also from central Michigan.
We’ll let you decide.
(Photo: Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Bustle)
