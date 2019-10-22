Willie Brown, Football Hall Of Famer, Dies At 78

NFL Hall of Famer, Willie Brown, has passed away at the age of 78. The Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed the news on Tuesday (Oct. 22.)

The Mississippi native played 204 professional NFL games from 1963 through 1978. Brown, who played football at Grambling State University, was an all-league selection seven times.

The former Oakland Raider cornerback, born William Ferdie Brown, remained with the Raiders as an assistant coach after his playing days.

The Oakland Raiders released a statement in Brown’s memory on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Willie Brown will forever be cherished as a true Raider," the team's statement read. "He exemplified the Raider spirit, originally entering the AFL as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State before joining the Silver and Black in 1967. He remained an integral part of the organization through six decades.

"His legendary performance on the field changed the way the cornerback position was played and his valued guidance as a coach, mentor and administrator permeated the organization and touched countless individuals both on and off the field. Willie’s loss will leave a tremendous void, but his leadership and presence will always be a major part of the fabric of the Raiders family.”