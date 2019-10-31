Joel Embiid And Karl-Anthony Towns, Ejected For Fighting, Continue The Back And Forth On Social Media

Written by Jarod Hector

Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns got into it on Wednesday night (October 30) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Towns and the Timberwolves took the court against Embiid and the 76ers, and during the third quarter the two seven footers got entangled and wrestled each other to the floor before coaches and teammates separated them. Embiid’s teammate, Ben Simmons, came from behind Towns and put him in what appeared to be a chokehold. Towns initially threw a punch that didn't land on Embiid, who later poked Towns in the eye with his thumb.

Both men were ejected from the game, a 117-95 76ers victory. ESPN is reporting that the league will be investigating the incident. Look for NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Executive Vice President Kiki VanDeWeghe to hand out some serious fines and punishment when the dust settles from this investigation. As Embiid was leaving the court he was seen hyping up the Philadelphia crowd and reveling in the moment. In the video of Embiid leaving the floor you can see Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother saying something to Embiid.

Embiid is the NBA’s resident master troll, though he told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols at the beginning of the season that he wouldn’t get mixed up in any more trash talking with opponents.

As you can see in that video, Embiid never had any designs on stopping his antics. To be fair, it adds more excitement to these on-court rivalries. Immediately following the game, Embiid tried to downplay it.

But it didn’t end there. The two men got into it on social media late into the night. First, Embiid took to Instagram and tagged his location as the “Broad Street Bullies Pub” an actual location in Philadelphia. But there is also the metaphorical meaning. The “Broad Street Bullies” is the nickname of the Philadelphia Flyers. The hockey team has historically been known as tough guys, representative of the city of Philadelphia and its toughness. Embiid wants to embody that toughness in his own way. In the caption he says, among other things, “I was raised around lions and a cat pulled on me tonight lmao.” The reference to Embiid being born and raised in Africa “around lions” and the “cat” pulling on him is Karl-Anthony Towns (KAT).

To his credit, KAT, didn’t back down on the court or on social media. He took to Instagram in response and tagged his location as “All Bark & No Bite.” An obvious shot at Embiid.

The feud escalated on Twitter as Embiid used some coarse language in referencing KAT.

For those who say the NBA has gone soft and guys are too friendly off the court, this is sure to spice things up. The Timberwolves and 76ers will meet again this season.