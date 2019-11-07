Nike Unveils Signature Saquon Barkley Apparel Collection

Saquon Barkley and Nike have teamed up on a new apparel collection, available for purchase on Friday (November 7).

The collection will feature the Giants’ star running back’s logo. A lightning bolt fused with Barkley’s initials, according to The Morning Call.

The design is said to illustrate Barkley’s speed and power and project the notion that “there’s a superhero in everyone.”

Barkley starred at Penn State before being drafted No. 2 overall by the Giants in 2018.

The young star has roots in New York City, which was a key factor in the design. He was born in the Bronx before moving with his family to the Lehigh Valley.

”The Bronx and my parents instilled in me a New York attitude that I use on the field," Barkley said in a release. “I think you can see this in the collection."

Despite an injury during week three of the season, Barkley managed to only miss the next three weeks and returned to the lineup against the Cardinals.

The Giants are 2-7 and will not make the playoffs barring a miracle.

But off the field, things are going well for Barkley, and he’s happy to be a part of the Nike athletic tradition.

“It’s truly amazing to have my own Nike collection. This is a dream I’ve always had as a kid — for me to be able to put myself in the same light with other great Nike athletes. It’s truly an honor and a blessing for me.”