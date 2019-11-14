Reports Surface On Possible Teams Attending Colin Kaepernick Workout And Who Might Sign Him

More information is being reported about Saturday’s (November 16) Colin Kaepernick workout. This time it’s the teams that will be in attendance and who is potentially interested in signing the blackballed former 49ers quarterback.

Yahoo Sports lists the Falcons, Bengals, Cowboys, Broncos, Lions, Dolphins, Patriots, Giants, Jets and Buccaneers as teams that will have representatives in Atlanta on Saturday to see Kap.

Who those actual representatives are is still a mystery.

There are several teams in the NFL that could benefit from seeing what kind of shape Kap is in and how he might potentially be able to help their team.

One thing is important to note.

At this late stage in the season (week 11), it will be difficult to get Kap in a facility and up to speed on a team’s offensive system and have him on the field contributing.

He’s uber-talented and has been working out. But live NFL action and playing winning football is a whole other leap.

If Kap is signed by a team the goal would, and should, be to have him as a part of your quarterback plans going forward.

The following teams should seriously consider Kap:

Bears

The Bears are actually a good team, despite their 4-5 record. They boast Mitchell Trubisky and Chase Daniel as their quarterbacks. Kap could certainly compete for a spot with those two.

Broncos

The Broncos are not a good football team at all and they expressed interest in Kap when he opted out of his contract at the end of the 2016-17 season. His national anthem protests stopped any further inquiries from the Broncos.

Buccaneers

Current starting quarterback Jameis Winston is set to be a free agent at the end of this current season and there are no clear signs that they plan on keeping the signal caller. Head coach Bruce Arians is a bright offensive mind and could enjoy working with Kap.

Bengals

They are 0-9, and Andy Dalton is not having a good season.

Dolphins

The Dolphins were looking like a tanking franchise but have somehow managed to win two games. Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen are the quarterbacks on this roster. Surely, Kap could compete with either of them to be a starter.