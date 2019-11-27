Lamar Jackson Surpasses Michael Vick As The Fastest Quarterback In Madden History

Vick and EA Sports had a symbolic passing of the torch moment captured on video and sent out via Twitter .

The current edition of the popular NFL video game, "Madden NFL 20," updated its rankings and Jackson will have a speed rating of 96. The highest ever by a quarterback, surpassing former quarterback Michael Vick’s 95 rating.

The NFL MVP front-runner is now the fastest quarterback in EA Sports Madden history.

Vick said it was an "honor and privilege to be able to hand something off to the next generation."

He then showed off a pair of custom Nike cleats with a Falcons red swoosh and a “95” on one side, and on the other side the words "Not bad for a RB" inscribed below a Ravens purple swoosh.

The latter a reference to those who said Jackson was more of a runner than a quarterback.

It’s true, Jackson is an exceptionally gifted runner. He will likely break Vick’s single season record for rushing yards by a quarterback sometime next month.

But he’s also an exceptionally gifted quarterback. He is leading a generation of new wave of quarterbacks.

Jackson is on pace to throw for 3,500 yards and 35 touchdowns this season. His 81.9 QBR (total quarterback rating) leads all quarterbacks in the league.

Not bad for a running back.