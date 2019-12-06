Over 200,000 Sign Petition Demanding NFL Remove Former Quarterback Michael Vick As Pro Bowl Captain

Written by Jarod Hector

Thousands of people have signed petitions with the hopes of having Michael Vick removed as one of the legends captains for the upcoming Pro Bowl in January 2020. Vick’s selection as captain is being criticized by many due to his criminal conviction for bankrolling a dog fighting enterprise in which many dogs were tortured and killed for underperforming. According to several media outlets, there are a couple petitions making the rounds online with hundreds of thousands of signatures.

A change.org petition titled “Do not allow Michael Vick to be honored in the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl” has over 200,000 signatures. The petition was started by someone named Jonna Lind, who wrote at the top of the petition: “Just saw this on Facebook and was absolutely disgusted. When is the NFL going to take any responsibility for the behavior of it's current and former players? To honor a man who had zero regard for animals is unacceptable and I would like your help to make sure he is NOT honored at the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl.”

RELATED: Lamar Jackson Surpasses Michael Vick As The Fastest Quarterback In Madden History Vick was sentenced in December of 2007 to 23 months in prison and ended up serving 19 months of his sentence in Leavenworth, Kansas. Upon his release, he eventually rose to prominence as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, earning comeback player of the year and Pro Bowl honors in 2010. Another change.org petition, started by Aladdin Nation, with over 165,000 signatures, said the following: "Mike Vick does not deserve the honor of being Pro Bowl Captain. He is a convicted felon and a known animal abuser, is this who we want our children to look up to? Disney, how could you condone this?? There are so many players that have made amazing contribution to society, however Michael Vick is not one of them." The petition pages also contain damning quotes from two different books detailing the gruesome, inhumane treatment of the dogs by Vick and his associate, Quanis Phillips. As of now, the NFL has yet to comment on the petitions or Vick’s status as legends captain.