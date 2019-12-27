LeBron’s Daughter Zhuri Had The Cutest Reaction To Receiving ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Dolls For Christmas

The pure joy and excitement on a child’s face when they open presents on Christmas morning is a moment parents treasure.

It was no different at the James household this Christmas.

The Shade Room showed footage of LeBron James and his family opening gifts, and a particular moment when James’ youngest -- Zhuri -- received brown-skin dolls.