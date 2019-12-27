LeBron’s Daughter Zhuri Had The Cutest Reaction To Receiving ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Dolls For Christmas

LeBron’s Daughter Zhuri Had The Cutest Reaction To Receiving ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Dolls For Christmas

Zhuri James let out a screech and then sang a line of “Brown Skin Girl.”

Published 20 hours ago

Written by Jarod Hector

The pure joy and excitement on a child’s face when they open presents on Christmas morning is a moment parents treasure. 

It was no different at the James household this Christmas.

The Shade Room showed footage of LeBron James and his family opening gifts, and a particular moment when James’ youngest -- Zhuri -- received brown-skin dolls.

 

Opening a present and seeing a doll that ostensibly looks like her, her mother, or any of the other Black women in her life is a beautiful thing. 

Zhuri screamed when she reached into the bag and pulled out the dolls. She then sang the opening lines to megastar Beyoncé’s hit song “Brown Skin Girl.”

Daddy LeBron chimed in as well with a bar. A beautiful moment for Zhuri and the James family.

