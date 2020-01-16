Odell Beckham Jr. Arrest Warrant Issued For Slapping Officer’s Butt In LSU Locker Room

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
An arrest warrant was issued by New Orleans police for Odell Beckham Jr. following a complaint by a security officer who said the Cleveland Browns wide receiver slapped him on the butt.
ESPN reports that New Orleans police department public affairs officer Juan Barnes confirmed the complaint of simple battery was filed by a SuperDome security guard following LSU’s national championship victory over Clemson on Monday (Jan. 13) in New Orleans.
Video surfaced showing Beckham slapping the buttocks of the security guard in the LSU locker room following the game.
"We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter," the Browns said in a statement issued Thursday (Jan. 16), ESPN reports. "They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation."
Simple battery is defined by Louisiana statute as battery committed without the consent of the victim, and the punishment can include a fine of no more than $1,000 and imprisonment for no more than six months, or both, ESPN reports.
At the same game, Beckham was seen handing out wads of cash to LSU players following the victory, which would be a violation of NCAA rules.
LSU issued a statement, saying, "We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation."
(Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
