Odell Beckham Jr. Arrest Warrant Issued For Slapping Officer’s Butt In LSU Locker Room

An arrest warrant was issued by New Orleans police for Odell Beckham Jr. following a complaint by a security officer who said the Cleveland Browns wide receiver slapped him on the butt.

ESPN reports that New Orleans police department public affairs officer Juan Barnes confirmed the complaint of simple battery was filed by a SuperDome security guard following LSU’s national championship victory over Clemson on Monday (Jan. 13) in New Orleans.

Video surfaced showing Beckham slapping the buttocks of the security guard in the LSU locker room following the game.