Heartbreaking Photo Shows The Kids Who Were Waiting For Kobe And Gigi In Mamba Academy

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gigi, and seven other people died in a helicopter crash on Sunday (January 26) in Calabasas, California. The helicopter was heading to the Mamba Sports Academy for the Mamba Cup basketball tournament.

As news began to trickle out about the helicopter crash and the identities of the victims were revealed, a shadow was cast over the world of sports and culture.

Twitter user @_nightingaleee shared a photo of athletes, parents and coaches at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, taking a knee, huddled in prayer for the victims.