Kobe Bryant Filed Trademark For Daughter Gigi's Nickname ‘Mambacita’ Before Their Tragic Deaths

ORLANDO, FL - JUNE 14: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers holds his daughter, Gianna, after the Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic in Game Five of the 2009 NBA Finals on June 14, 2009 at Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida. The Lakers won 99-86. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant Filed Trademark For Daughter Gigi's Nickname ‘Mambacita’ Before Their Tragic Deaths

The NBA legend filed the trademark on Dec. 30, 2019.

Published 10 hours ago

Written by Alexis Reese

Gianna “Gigi” Bryant was destined for greatness, thanks to her iconic father Kobe Bryant

Kobe filed a trademark for his daughter Gigi’s nickname, "Mambacita," on Dec. 30, 2019, less than a month before their untimely deaths in a helicopter crash, according to files obtained by E! News

RELATED: Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: Here’s What We Know

According to E! News, the Laker legend, nicknamed “The Black Mamba,” intended to put “Mambacita” on a select athletic apparel, like shirts, shorts, hats, jerseys, and sweatpants. 

Bryant often referred to his 13-year-old daughter, who was a talented basketball player herself, as #Mambacita quite often on his Instagram.

On Sunday (Jan. 26) Kobe and Gianni were both killed in a tragic helicopter crash with 7 others while headed to a basketball tournament at Mamba Academy.

BET continues to send prayers to Vanessa Bryant and their family and to the other victims families.

(Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news