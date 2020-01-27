Kobe Bryant Filed Trademark For Daughter Gigi's Nickname ‘Mambacita’ Before Their Tragic Deaths

Kobe filed a trademark for his daughter Gigi’s nickname, "Mambacita," on Dec. 30, 2019, less than a month before their untimely deaths in a helicopter crash, according to files obtained by E! News .

Gianna “Gigi” Bryant was destined for greatness, thanks to her iconic father Kobe Bryant .

According to E! News, the Laker legend, nicknamed “The Black Mamba,” intended to put “Mambacita” on a select athletic apparel, like shirts, shorts, hats, jerseys, and sweatpants.

Bryant often referred to his 13-year-old daughter, who was a talented basketball player herself, as #Mambacita quite often on his Instagram.