The ‘Mambacita Mentality’: Kobe’s Second Act Was Advocating For Women And Girls In Basketball

Kobe Bryant was a “hoop head.” As was his daughter Gianna. The two died on Sunday (January 26) in a helicopter crash on the way to do the thing they loved the most, hoop.

As tributes pour in from around the world for the basketball icon and his daughter, many are focused on what Bryant meant to the women’s game. Former teammate and current head coach of the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks Derek Fisher was on Good Morning America on Monday to talk about Bryant's legacy.

"With all humans there are different versions [of us] as we grow and evolve. To be with Kobe from his rookie year in 1996 to the Kobe in 2004 to the Kobe in 2010, his evolution as a husband and as a father and as a man that wanted to impact the community of basketball, to think about what he has committed himself to in terms of young girls and women in the sport of basketball," Fisher said. WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo tweeted, “No NBA player supported the WNBA or women’s college basketball more than Kobe. “He attended games, watched on TV, coached the next generation. We pray for his family.”

No @NBA player supported the @WNBA or women’s college basketball more than Kobe. He attended games, watched on tv, coached the next generation. We pray for his family. https://t.co/ZhTCxD3sRg — Rebecca Lobo (@RebeccaLobo) January 26, 2020

Daddy and daughter made a regular habit over the years of attending various women’s basketball games, and they both struck a friendship with the University of Oregon’s team and their star player Sabrina Ionescu.

Oregon took the floor on Sunday shortly after the news about Bryant broke, and a visibly shaken Ionescu led her team to a victory and she talked about what Kobe meant to her.

"This season's for him." @sabrina_i20 on the loss of her friend Kobe Bryant: pic.twitter.com/L7S1fyDpEJ — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020

Ionescu’s Twitter profile photo is of her, Kobe and Gigi. Kobe recently made comments stating that the top WNBA players could play in the NBA. Always a believer in pushing your limits and working to be the best version of yourself was his mantra, and it will live on.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert shared her thoughts and a statement from the league via Twitter.

Very heavy heart on loss of Kobe and his daughter and the others in the tragic crash today. Admired his Mamba mentality, and so grateful for Kobe’s support of the WNBA and girls basketball. Thoughts and prayers are with the Bryant family and other families impacted. #8 #24 pic.twitter.com/iXkDHUNT0P — Cathy Engelbert (@CathyEngelbert) January 26, 2020

When the WNBA and its players reached a new collective bargaining agreement a couple of weeks ago, Bryant was pleased. “It’s a huge step in the right direction,” Bryant said. “And there’s still so much room to grow, but this is a huge, huge step in the right direction.” Kobe and Gigi are survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their three daughters.