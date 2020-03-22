Kendrick Perkins Admits He's Gained 75 Lbs. Since Leaving The NBA Two Years Ago

He's back in the gym and getting plenty of encouragement from LeBron and more.

Published Yesterday

Written by Shari Logan

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins understandably relaxed his exercise and diet regime since leaving the league two years ago, and the result has been more than a few pounds of extra weight. The retired athlete took to Twitter to share that he’s now focused on getting fit — and he’s getting plenty of support from his friends and former colleagues.

“I retired 2 years ago and since then I’ve put on 75 pounds!!! I went to the Doctor the other day and he told that I am walking a fine line of becoming a diabetic and that I need to lose weight and change my diet. Day 1 started today because my family needs me!!!” Perkins said on Twitter on Saturday (March 21.)

A video of Perkins in the gym hitting a punching bag accompanied the tweet. Immediately after, NBA colleagues like Lebron James and Doc Rivers encouraged him to stay in the gym.

“That’s light my brother!! Let’s GOOOOOOOOO!!” Lebron James said.

“get it perk. we all need you,” Doc Rivers added.

Actor Michael Rapaport decided to add some humor, saying, “That left hand is really questionable bro. You tapping.”

Perkins played in the NBA for 15 years with Oklahoma City Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Celtics. He was a part of the latter team when they won the NBA Championships in 2008.

Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

