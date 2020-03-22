Kendrick Perkins Admits He's Gained 75 Lbs. Since Leaving The NBA Two Years Ago

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins understandably relaxed his exercise and diet regime since leaving the league two years ago, and the result has been more than a few pounds of extra weight. The retired athlete took to Twitter to share that he’s now focused on getting fit — and he’s getting plenty of support from his friends and former colleagues.

“I retired 2 years ago and since then I’ve put on 75 pounds!!! I went to the Doctor the other day and he told that I am walking a fine line of becoming a diabetic and that I need to lose weight and change my diet. Day 1 started today because my family needs me!!!” Perkins said on Twitter on Saturday (March 21.)