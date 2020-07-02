Russell Wilson On His First Date With Ciara After Revealing Her Pregnancy

Russell Wilson is expecting his second child with Ciara in about a month to bring their happy family to five, including her son Zahir. On June 30, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback opened up to Kevin Hart about the day he found out Ciara was pregnant and the adorable way they celebrated.

Wilson said on Hart’s virtual show Cold Calls, "Ci told me early on. She was two months pregnant. It was Friday night, date night, so we're trying to come home the right way. I'm getting all dressed up, ready and prepared. She says, 'I'm gonna wear my Uggs.' And then she says, 'My feet hurt.'"

The 31-year-old continued, "I wanted to finish the night strong so I said, 'You know what? I'm gonna rub your feet for the rest of the night.’”

He also detailed how Ciara, 34, is getting by being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic, “We've been going to these doctor's appointments and I can't even go in the room sometimes just 'cause of the whole process, so that's been interesting."



The two have been married since July 2016. She has a 6-year-old son named Zahir with rapper Future. Three-year-old Sienna Princess is her first child with Wilson.

The two are now expecting a boy!



Watch the interview below: