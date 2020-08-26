Naomi Osaka Joins Athlete Boycott, Won’t Play In Tennis Open Semifinal

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is joining a flood of athletes who have decided to stand firm in the name of social justice. Osaka announced today that she will not compete in the semi final match at the Western & Southern Open scheduled on Thursday, August 27 in Ohio.

Osaka posted the news on social media that as one of the few Black tennis players in the sport, this was her way of expressing awareness to the movement that has been reignited by the recent police shooting of 29-year old Jacob Blake. Blake was shot seven times in the back on Sunday, August 23 by Officer Rusten Sheskey, a seven year veteran of the Kanosha Police Department. There is now a state investigation into the incident as Blake recuperates in a Milwaukee hospital.

The former world No. 1 tennis player used her platform on Twitter with her nearly 582K followers to express her frustration with what has developed in our country in the last few months.