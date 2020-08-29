NBA All-Star Clifford Robinson Dies At 53

19 Feb 1997: Forward Cliff Robinson of the Portland Trailblazers tries to dribble past guard Nick Anderson of the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena in Orlando, Florida. The Magic won the game 95-84. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport

The basketball icon played eighteen seasons in the league.

Published 17 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Clifford Robinson, whose post moves and signature headband made him an icon in the NBA, has died at the age of 53. The news was confirmed by the University of Connecticut, where Robinson started his basketball career:

"The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cliff’s family at this difficult time. Rest In Peace, Cliff," a tweet from the university's men's basketball division reads.

Robinson was a former NBA All-Star and the 1993 Sixth Man of the Year. According to ESPN, he spent 18 seasons in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors and New Jersey Nets. He made the 1994 NBA All-Star Game and was named to two NBA All-Defensive second teams while averaging 14.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 1,380 career games -- the 13th-most in NBA history.

