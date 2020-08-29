NBA All-Star Clifford Robinson Dies At 53

Clifford Robinson, whose post moves and signature headband made him an icon in the NBA, has died at the age of 53. The news was confirmed by the University of Connecticut, where Robinson started his basketball career:

"The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cliff’s family at this difficult time. Rest In Peace, Cliff," a tweet from the university's men's basketball division reads.