Pau Gasol Welcomes Baby Girl And Her Name Is A Beautiful Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Former Los Angeles Laker Pau Gasol and his wife, Catherine McDonnell, announced the birth of their first child on Sunday (Sept. 13).
The two-time NBA champion honored his ex-team mate, Kobe Bryant, by naming her after the basketball legend’s daughter, Gianna Bryant.
“Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! #girldad,” the proud papa tweeted.
Bryant and Gianna died tragically on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash that also killed seven others.
The couple chose Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, to be their daughter's godmother.
"My goddaughter is here!!!! Congratulations @paugasol@catmcdonnell7 Love you 3 so much! So touched by your request to honor my Gigi Can’t wait to hold Elisabet Gianna Gasol," Vanessa Bryant wrote on Instagram.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
