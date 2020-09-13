Pau Gasol Welcomes Baby Girl And Her Name Is A Beautiful Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Former Los Angeles Laker Pau Gasol and his wife, Catherine McDonnell, announced the birth of their first child on Sunday (Sept. 13).

The two-time NBA champion honored his ex-team mate, Kobe Bryant, by naming her after the basketball legend’s daughter, Gianna Bryant.

“Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! #girldad,” the proud papa tweeted.