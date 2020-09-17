Arizona Cardinals’ Budda Baker Shares Racist Messages From San Francisco 49ers Fan

After the Arizona Cardinals 24-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (September 13), a player from the Cardinals was allegedly sent racist messages on social media.

Buddha Baker said on Monday that he was the target of a racially charged attack from an anonymous 49ers fan account on Instagram. Baker revealed the messages that included references to slavery, racial slurs, and an accusation that the safety attempted to injure 49ers player George Kittle. He posted screenshots to Twitter showing a series of offensive messages.

Kittle suffered a knee sprain from a tackle made by Budda late in the first half of Sunday’s game, CBS Sports reports, but later returned to play in the second half.

