Cam Newton Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Cam Newton’s great start to the 2020 NFL season will be temporarily interrupted.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the New England Patriots quarterback tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday (October 3) and has been placed on the reserve/COVID list.

Newton has been ruled out for his team’s upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which has been postponed until either Monday or Tuesday.

As of right now, Newton’s COVID-19 case is an isolated occurrence and he’s being quarantined. The Patriots reportedly went through all normal procedures once learning of the positive test, which includes follow-up POC tests. The team also immediately monitored data taken from the contact tracing devices worn by players and staff.

The Patriots have yet to travel to Kansas City with all options remaining on the table over the fate of the game. Read the Patriots’ statement over Cam Newton’s positive test below.