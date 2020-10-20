ESPN’s Maria Taylor Shares Shockingly Racist Message Sent From College Football Fan

ESPN anchor and show host Maria Taylor has had an incredible rise at the sports network over the past few years, however, her success has unfortunately attracted both racist and sexist hate from professionals in her field to anonymous viewers.

In September, Taylor received criticism from a Chicago radio host for the way she was dressed while working the sidelines during a Monday Night Football game. Dan McNeil suggested her outfit was more appropriate for an adult film awards show. After clapping back to McNeil’s accusations and receiving an outpouring of support, on Monday (October 19), Taylor revealed she has received even more harassment since that incident. According to Taylor, a college football fan has been sending her racist and harassing text messages directly and even to her family.

The messages were in response to her criticism of Buffalo Bills backup quarterback Jake Fromm, whose text messages resurfaced in June that "only elite white people" should be able to get guns. Taylor has been a regular on ESPN to cover since the return of college football this season. This apparently prompted a viewer, sympathetic to Fromm’s viewpoints, to write a lengthy hate-filled message about Taylor that she says was texted to her father, mother and brother.

“So to be clear texting my father, mother, and brother this hatred does NOT scare me and it will not keep me from doing my job,” she tweeted over screen shots of the long message she received. “See you this weekend in Minnesota College Football Fans...I missed you!!!”

***EDITOR'S NOTE: The message contains hate speech***