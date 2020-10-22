NBA’s Support Of Black Lives Matter Is A ‘Horrible Look’ According To Agent

After the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among so many others, the NBA decided to openly support the Black Lives Matter movement this summer with messaging on the court, on players’ jerseys and even a strike following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. While the league received applause from many for being on the right side of history, some are criticizing it.

According to an anonymous survey provided by The Athletic, one sports agent ripped the association’s decision, calling it a “horrible look for the league.”

“They initially did a great job by putting the bubble together and they completely s**t the bed with all this nonsense,” the agent commented. “They really hurt the business. … All of this Black Lives Matter stuff… I think that the players are being manipulated into something that they don’t really understand and I think it’s a horrible look for the league and they need to be very clear about the organization, what they stand for. … If that’s what the NBA wants to align with, they’re really hurting themselves. … They’re not helping the players, they’re hurting the sport. When the ratings are down 30 percent, who are you helping?”

The comment came in response to the prompt: “Thoughts on how the NBA handled the bubble/COVID-19.”

While it is true that the ratings were down in both the finish to the regular season and the Playoffs/Finals, there is no evidence to suggest that the Black Lives Matter movement was the cause. Infact, Yahoo Sports cites that every major sport experienced a ratings decline in 2020.

The reasons include people thinking about other things during a worldwide pandemic, the upcoming election, as well as sports having to compete with each other during a time they normally wouldn’t. The NBA Playoffs and Finals were happening during the beginning of the NFL season, which is unprecedented. The MLB Playoffs were also happening during the same time.

