NBA Investigating Bigotry Allegation By Elijah Millsap Against Utah Jazz VP Dennis Lindsey

The Utah Jazz are reportedly cooperating with an NBA investigation into former Elijah Millsap’s allegation that the team’s executive vice president of basketball operations made bigoted comments during an end-of-season meeting in 2015.

According to ESPN, on Thursday (February 25), the Jazz announced that the probe will include the sharing of detailed notes taken in the meeting that Millsap, Dennis Lindsey and two other Jazz officials attended.

"The Jazz organization has zero tolerance for discriminatory behavior of any kind," the team said in a statement. "We take these matters seriously. We have proactively engaged outside counsel to work in coordination with the NBA to thoroughly investigate this matter. We seek a comprehensive and unbiased review of the situation."

Millsap alleged on Twitter that bigotry "is still very well present" at his former organization and is a problem that needs to be addressed. Millsap claims Lindsey "made bigot remarks in my exit interview while conversing with Q. Snyder 'if you say one more word, I'll cut your Black ass and send you back to Louisiana.'"