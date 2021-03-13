Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Former Boxing Champ, Is Dead

Marvelous Marvin Hagler, a former middleweight champion and one of the greatest boxers in the sport, has died. He was 66.

Hagler’s wife confirmed his passing via a Facebook post on his official fan club page.

"I am sorry to make a very sad announcement,” the message read. “Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."