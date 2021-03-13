Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Former Boxing Champ, Is Dead

Marvelous Marvin Hagler, a former middleweight champion and one of the greatest boxers in the sport, has died. He was 66.
Hagler’s wife confirmed his passing via a Facebook post on his official fan club page.
"I am sorry to make a very sad announcement,” the message read. “Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."
I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away...Posted by Marvelous Marvin Hagler FAN CLUB on Saturday, March 13, 2021
The exact circumstances of Hagler’s passing have not yet been released, according to TMZ.
RELATED: Floyd Mayweather's Uncle And Famed Boxing Trainer Roger Mayweather Dies At 58
Hagler began his boxing career in Brockton, Massachusetts and reigned as the undisputed middleweight champion of the world from 1980 to 1987.
He successfully defended the championship belt twelve times, including a superfight against Thomas Hearns that is considered one of the greatest boxing matches in history.
Hagler finished his pro career with 62 wins (52 by knockout). He lost three fights, all by decision, and had two draws.
Photo: Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images for Laureus
COMMENTS