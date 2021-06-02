Watch Venus Williams' Epic Mic Drop On Dealing With The Press After Naomi Osaka's Decision

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka has been receiving broad support after withdrawing from the French Open on Monday (May 31) for her mental health. However, the best response has been from Venus Williams.

“For me personally how I deal with it was that I know every single person asking me a question can’t play as well as I can and never will,” Williams said after her first-round loss to Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova. “So no matter what you say or what you write, you’ll never light a candle to me.

“That’s how I deal with it. But each person deals with it differently,” she added.

Watch below: