Police Arrest Ex-NFL Player Kevin Ware Amid Questions About Missing Girlfriend

Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware Jr. was arrested Friday (June 11) after missing his bond supervision hearing and was expected to face questions from investigators stemming from the disappearance of his girlfriend Taylor Pomaski , KPRC 2 reported.

Kevin Ware Jr. was arrested and wanted on several bond violations in Montgomery County. https://t.co/WVdWzY3kth

Deputy U.S. Marshals apprehended Ware in the parking lot of a Spring, Texas shopping center. The arrest warrant stemmed from previous charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with the intent to deliver controlled substances.

Pomaski, 29, was last seen at an April 26 house party.

After the arrest, Eric Zulegar, Pomaski’s ex-boyfriend, told KPRC 2 that Pomaski’s family believes Ware knows something about her disappearance.

“There could be others that were around the house that night,” he said. “I’m not for certain, but Kevin knows exactly what happened.”

RELATED: NFL Player’s Terrifying Arrest Video Shows Cop’s Gun In Bashaud Breeland’s Face

The police first arrested Ware on April 19 on weapon and drug charges, ABC 13 reported. He was released on a $23,000 bond. Days later, witnesses said Ware and Pomaski got into a “fairly violent” fight during the party at their home.