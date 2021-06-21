Trending:

Usain Bolt Shares Photo Of His Newborn Twin Sons

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 18: Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the Men's 200m Final on Day 13 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 18, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Usain Bolt Shares Photo Of His Newborn Twin Sons

The Olympic track star and gold medalist is now a father of three.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Olympic track star and gold medalist Usain Bolt is now a father of three!

On Father’s Day (June 20), the 34-year-old announced that his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, recently gave birth to twin boys, Saint Leo and Thunder. Bolt shared a family photo on his social media with the newborns and his daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt, born in 2020. 

RELATED: Usain Bolt Intros Newborn Daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt, To The World With Adorable Photoshoot

The couple hadn't previously disclosed that they were expecting any new additions to their family, surprising fans with the announcement. According to USA Today, they have been together since 2014. 

Bennett shared the same family portrait on her Instagram with a different caption attached. 

“You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones,” she wrote. “We love you world without end.” 

See more highlights from their Father’s Day photoshoot below:

(Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in news