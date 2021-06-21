Usain Bolt Shares Photo Of His Newborn Twin Sons

On Father’s Day (June 20), the 34-year-old announced that his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett , recently gave birth to twin boys, Saint Leo and Thunder . Bolt shared a family photo on his social media with the newborns and his daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt , born in 2020.

Olympic track star and gold medalist Usain Bolt is now a father of three!

The couple hadn't previously disclosed that they were expecting any new additions to their family, surprising fans with the announcement. According to USA Today, they have been together since 2014.

Bennett shared the same family portrait on her Instagram with a different caption attached.

“You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones,” she wrote. “We love you world without end.”

See more highlights from their Father’s Day photoshoot below: