Congressman Says Gwendolyn Berry ‘Should Be Removed’ After Anthem Protest

Gwendolyn Berry says she believes she was set up at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials on Saturday (June 26). But now, a U.S. congressman is criticizing Berry, saying she should no longer be an olympian.

The 32-year-old finished third in the hammer throw and as she stood on the podium, the playing of the national anthem unexpectedly began, which caused her to turn away from the American flag and place a T-shirt reading “Activist Athlete” over her head.

"I feel like they did that on purpose," Berry said after the ceremony, adding she felt like it was “set up.”

Rep. Dan Crenshaw balked at that during an appearance on Fox and Friends on Monday.



"We don't need any more activist athletes," said Crenshaw, a Texas Republican. "She should be removed from the team. The entire point of the Olympic team is to represent the United States of America. It's the entire point."

Berry said she was attempting to raise awareness around systemic racism and police brutality in America. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said in a statement to USA Today that the anthem was scheduled to play at 5:20 p.m. PST regardless of who was on the podium.

"It's one thing when the NBA does it. OK, we'll just stop watching," Crenshaw continued on Monday. "But now the Olympic team? And it's multiple cases of this. They should be removed. That should be the bare minimum requirement, is that you believe in the country you're representing."



Berry, however, clapped back with a tweet directed at Berry and his comments.