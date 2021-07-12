Naomi Osaka Wins ‘Best Athlete, Women’s Sports’ At The ESPYs And Delivers A Speech

On July 10, Naomi Osaka was honored at the ESPYs and made her first public appearance since withdrawing from the French Open and Wimbledon.

Osaka was honored with the ‘Best Athlete, Women’s Sports’ and gave a powerful speech.

“I just really want to not say a long speech because I’m a bit nervous,” she began.

“I know this year’s been really — it hasn’t even finished — but it’s been really tough for a lot of us and, for me, I just want to say I really love you guys.”

The 23-year-old continued, “This is my first ESPYs, so it’s really cool to be surrounded by all these incredible athletes. I think all of you guys are really cool and I watch some of you guys on TV, so it’s really surreal to be here.”

