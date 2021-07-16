Judge Releases Ex-49ers Defenseman Richard Sherman From Jail Without Bail

A judge ordered former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman released from jail without bail Thursday (July 15) following his domestic violence and burglary arrest.

King County, Wash. District Court Judge Fa'amomoi Masaniai ordered that Sherman, 33, not have contact with his father-in-law, not use alcohol or nonprescription drugs, and not possess a weapon as conditions of his release. Masaniai called Sherman a “pillar of his community,” and noted that it was his first arrest.

Masaniai found probable cause for misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor charges of second degree criminal trespass and third degree malicious mischief (with domestic violence designations), DUI, and resisting arrest., ESPN reports. Prosecutors did not ask for a finding on the burglary charge.



Sherman was arrested early Wednesday (July 14) after he crashed his car in a construction zone east of Seattle and later tried to break into his in-laws’ home. According to police reports, Sherman had been drinking heavily, and had spoken of killing himself when he left his home in the Seattle suburb of Maple Valley late Tuesday night (July 13).

In a statement after the hearing, Sherman’s wife Ashley said, “I love and support my husband. I am committed to helping Richard get the support and care that he needs. Richard has always been a loving father and husband. And we are looking forward to seeing him at home with his family.”

Prosecutors did not ask the judge for a finding on the offense for which Sherman was initially booked, a felony residential burglary allegation. The prosecutors requested a $10,000 bail that was denied by Masaniai.

Sherman’s lawyer Cooper Offenbecher did not contest the probable cause for the arrest during Thursday’s hearing. Offenbecher argued that Sherman should be released without bail, noting Sherman’s work with his Blanket Coverage Foundation, which provides low-income students with school supplies and clothes.

“Richard Sherman is among the best in our community. He is a good person and a good soul. He is taking these allegations very seriously,” Offenbacher said.

His next hearing is set for 2 p.m. PT on Friday. According to the King County prosecuting office, a charging decision is expected from the prosecutors as soon as Friday.



Sherman had spent the past three seasons with the 49ers, but became a free agent during the off season. According to CBS Sports, with training camps beginning soon, he had been expected to sign with a team and the New Orleans Saints was one of the potential teams, along with a return to the Seattle Seahawks, where he played seven seasons. However, this latest episode has postponed any decisions.



