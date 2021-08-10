Former NCAA Track Star Cameron Burrell Dead At 26

According to KTRK , the university’s athletic department, where Burrell’s Olympic gold medal-winning father serves as the head track coach, made the announcement but didn’t immediately specify the cause of death.

Former University of Houston champion sprinter Cameron Burrell died Monday (August 9). He was 26.

We are devastated by the unexpected passing of alumnus Cameron Burrell. We offer our sincerest condolences and support to the Burrell family and all who knew him, including Cameron’s many friends, coaches and teammates. pic.twitter.com/Wnjb12knIh

Burrell’s father, Leroy Burrell, released this statement:

"My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night. We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family and the track and field community in the U.S. and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends,"

Burrell is a former NCAA National Champion who was a sprinter from 2013 to 2018 on the university’s track and field team, according to KHOU.

Among his many achievements, Burrell was a First Team All-American three times during the indoor and outdoor seasons.

He also won the individual national championship in the 100-meter in 2018, equaling his father’s accomplishment 28 years earlier.

Burrell’s father and mother, Michelle Finn-Burrell, won gold medals in track at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.

Our prayers go up for the Burrell family.