Ex-NBA Player Tyson Chandler And His Wife Are Divorcing After 16 Years

The wife of former NBA player Tyson Chandler, Kimberly Chandler, has filed for divorce after 16 years of marriage.

According to TMZ, court documents stated Kimberly cited irreconcilable differences and the couple separated last month.

They have three children, a 15-year-old daughter, a 12-year-old son and an 11-year-old daughter -- from their time together. Kimberly is seeking spousal support and joint custody of their kids.

Tyson Chandler, 38, last played with the Houston Rockets in the 2019-2020 season.