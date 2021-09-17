Trending:

Ex-NBA Player Tyson Chandler And His Wife Are Divorcing After 16 Years

SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 25: Tyson Chandler and Kimberly Chandler attend the 2018 NBA Awards Show at Barker Hangar on June 25, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Kimberly Chandler reportedly filed this week.

PUBLISHED ON : SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 / 11:57 AM

Written by BET Staff

The wife of former NBA player Tyson Chandler, Kimberly Chandler, has filed for divorce after 16 years of marriage.

According to TMZ, court documents stated Kimberly cited irreconcilable differences and the couple separated last month. 

They have three children, a 15-year-old daughter, a 12-year-old son and an 11-year-old daughter -- from their time together. Kimberly is seeking spousal support and joint custody of their kids.

Tyson Chandler, 38, last played with the Houston Rockets in the 2019-2020 season.

(Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

