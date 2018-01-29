Our Voices Will Be Heard! BET News Presents: 'Angela Rye's State Of The Union'

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 29, 2018 --- Tune in Wednesday, January 31 at 10PM ET for the BET News special “Angela Rye’s State of the Union.”

The special will feature Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA, 43rd District) delivering an exclusive rebuttal to the president’s state of the union address. Representative Waters is widely recognized as one of the most outspoken political leaders against Donald Trump’s presidency and his administration; she has called for his impeachment on several occasions.

Also joining the program’s guest panel: Spokesperson of Color Of Change PAC, Rashad Robinson; Democratic candidate for Georgia Governor and former House Minority Leader, Stacey Abrams; Executive Director of the National Black Justice Coalition, David Johns; St. Paul, MN mayor, Melvin Carter; Executive Director of The Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI), Opal Tometi; DC Insider and public affairs strategist, Stefanie Brown James.

Rye and the expert panel will discuss President Trump’s first year in office, exploring how his agenda is affecting African-Americans. The special will also explore ways to increase and mobilize black political power to enact change.

For information on this special go to http://www.bet.com/angelaryessotu and join the conversation socially with the hashtag #BETxAngelaRye