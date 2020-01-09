The 2020 NAACP Image Awards Nominees

Sistas Shines a Light on Love and the Value of Friendship
Four smart, strong women navigate friendships, careers and their complicated love lives when Sistas premieres October 23 at 10/9c.
Earlier this year, the NAACP and BET Networks announced a broadcast partnership to air the 51st NAACP Image Awards.
To kick off their celebration of Black excellence, the NAACP Image Awards curated a star-studded nominee event where nominees were announced leading up to the televised event, which will air on Saturday, February 22, at 8/7c.
Entertainer of the Year
• Angela Bassett
• Billy Porter
• Lizzo
• Regina King
• Tyler Perry
Outstanding Comedy Series
• "Ballers" (HBO)
• "black-ish" (ABC)
• "Dear White People" (Netflix)
• "grown-ish" (Freeform)
• "The Neighborhood" (CBS)
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
• Anthony Anderson - "black-ish" (ABC)
• Cedric the Entertainer - "The Neighborhood" (CBS)
• Don Cheadle - "Black Monday" (Showtime)
• Dwayne Johnson - "Ballers" (HBO)
• Tracy Morgan - "The Last O.G." (TBS)
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
• Logan Browning - "Dear White People" (Netflix)
• Jill Scott - "First Wives Club" (BET+)
• Tiffany Haddish - "The Last O.G." (TBS)
• Tracee Ellis Ross - "black-ish " (ABC)
• Yara Shahidi - "grown-ish" (Freeform)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
• Andre Braugher - "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (NBC)
• Deon Cole - "black-ish" (ABC)
• Laurence Fishburne - "black-ish" (ABC)
• Terry Crews - "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (NBC)
• Tituss Burgess - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
• Halle Bailey - "grown-ish" (Freeform)
• Loretta Devine - "Family Reunion" (Netflix)
• Marsai Martin - "black-ish" (ABC)
• Regina Hall - "Black Monday" (Showtime)
• Tichina Arnold - "The Neighborhood" (CBS)
Outstanding Drama Series
• "Godfather of Harlem" (Epix)
• "Greenleaf" (OWN)
• "Queen Sugar" (OWN)
• "The Chi" (Showtime)
• "Watchmen" (HBO)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
• Billy Porter - "Pose" (FX Networks)
• Forest Whitaker - "Godfather of Harlem" (Epix)
• Kofi Siriboe - "Queen Sugar" (OWN)
• Omari Hardwick - "Power" (Starz)
• Sterling K. Brown - "This Is Us" (NBC)
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
• Angela Bassett - "9-1-1" (FOX)
• Regina King - "Watchmen" (HBO)
• Rutina Wesley - "Queen Sugar" (OWN)
• Simone Missick - "All Rise" (CBS)
• Viola Davis - "How to Get Away with Murder" (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
• Delroy Lindo - "The Good Fight" (CBS All Access)
• Giancarlo Esposito - "Godfather of Harlem" (Epix)
• Harold Perrineau - "Claws" (TNT)
• Nigél Thatch - "Godfather of Harlem" (Epix)
• Wendell Pierce - "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" (Amazon Prime Video)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
• CCH Pounder - "NCIS: New Orleans" (CBS)
• Lynn Whitfield - "Greenleaf" (OWN)
• Lyric Ross - "This Is Us" (NBC)
• Susan Kelechi Watson - "This Is Us" (NBC)
• Tina Lifford - "Queen Sugar" (OWN)
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
• "American Son" (Netflix)
• "Being Mary Jane" (BET Networks)
• "Native Son" (HBO)
• "True Detective" (HBO)
• "When They See Us" (Netflix)
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
• Caleel Harris - "When They See Us" (Netflix)
• Ethan Henry Herisse - "When They See Us" (Netflix)
• Idris Elba - "Luther" (BBC America)
• Jharrel Jerome - "When They See Us" (NetFlix)
• Mahershala Ali - "True Detective" (HBO)
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
• Aunjanue Ellis - "When They See Us" (Netflix)
• Gabrielle Union - "Being Mary Jane" (BET Networks)
• Kerry Washington - "American Son" (Netflix)
• Niecy Nash - "When They See Us" (Netflix)
• Octavia Spencer - "Truth Be Told" (Apple TV+)
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
• "PUSHOUT: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools" (PBS)
• "Surviving R. Kelly" (Lifetime)
• "The Breakfast Club" (REVOLT)
• "The Story of God with Morgan Freeman" (National Geographic)
• "Unsung" (TV One)
Outstanding Talk Series
• "Red Table Talk" (Facebook Watch)
• "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central)
• "The Real" (Syndicated)
• "The Shop: Uninterrupted" (HBO)
• "The Tamron Hall Show" (Syndicated)
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show
• "Iyanla: Fix My Life" (OWN)
• "Lip Sync Battle" (Paramount Network)
• "Rhythm + Flow" (Netflix)
• "Sunday Best" (BET Networks)
• "The Voice" (NBC)
Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)
• "2019 Black Girls Rock!" (BET Networks)
• "Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones" (Netflix)
• "Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé" (Netflix)
• "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)
• "Wanda Sykes: Not Normal" (Netflix)
Outstanding Children's Program
• "Doc McStuffins" (Disney Junior)
• "Family Reunion" (Netflix)
• "Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History" (Netflix)
• "Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest" (Disney XD)
• "Motown Magic" (Netflix)
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)
• Caleel Harris - "When They See Us" (Netflix)
• Lonnie Chavis - "This Is Us" (NBC)
• Lyric Ross - "This Is Us" (NBC)
• Marsai Martin - "black-ish" (ABC)
• Miles Brown - "black-ish" (ABC)
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble
• Angela Rye - "Young, Gifted and Broke" (BET Networks)
• Jada Pinkett Smith - "Red Table Talk" (Facebook Watch)
• Lester Holt - "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt" (NBC)
• Trevor Noah - "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central)
• Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Ana Navarro - "The View" (ABC)
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble
• Iyanla Vanzant - "Iyanla: Fix My Life" (OWN)
• LL Cool J - "Lip Sync Battle" (Paramount Network)
• Regina Hall - "2019 BET Awards" (BET Networks)
• Steve Harvey - "Celebrity Family Feud" (ABC)
• Wayne Brady - "Let's Make a Deal" (CBS)
Outstanding Guest Performance
• Blair Underwood - "Dear White People" (Netflix)
• David Alan Grier - "Queen Sugar" (OWN)
• Kelly Rowland - "American Soul" (BET Networks)
• MAJOR. - "Star" (FOX)
• Sanaa Lathan - "The Affair" (Showtime)
Outstanding Album
• "Cuz I Love You" - Lizzo (Nice Life/Atlantic Records)
• "Homecoming: The Live Album" - Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)
• "I Used to Know Her" - H.E.R. (RCA Records)
• "Sketchbook" - Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)
• "Worthy" - India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)
Outstanding New Artist
• Ari Lennox (Dreamville Records/Interscope Records)
• Lil Nas X (Columbia Records)
• Lucky Daye (Keep Cool/RCA Records)
• Mahalia (Burkmar/Warner Music UK)
• Mykal Kilgore (Affective Music)
Outstanding Male Artist
• Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)
• Khalid (RCA Records)
• Lil Nas X (Columbia Records)
• MAJOR. (B.O.E Music Group/EMPIRE)
• PJ Morton (Morton Records)
Outstanding Female Artist
• Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)
• Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)
• H.E.R. (RCA Records)
• India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)
• Lizzo (Nice Life /Atlantic Records)
Outstanding Song - Traditional
• "Enough" - Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)
• "Jerome" - Lizzo (Nice Life/Atlantic Records)
• "SPIRIT" - Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)
• "Stand Up" - Cynthia Erivo (Back Lot Music)
• "Steady Love" - India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)
Outstanding Song - Contemporary
• "Before I Let Go" - Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)
• "Hard Place" - H.E.R. (RCA Records)
• "Juice" - Lizzo (Nice Life/Atlantic Records)
• "Talk" - Khalid (RCA Records)
• "Motivation" - Normani (Keep Cool/RCA Records)
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration
• "Brown Skin Girl" - Blue Ivy Carter, SAINt JHN, Beyoncé & Wizkid (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)
• "No Guidance" - Chris Brown featuring Drake (Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records)
• "Say So" - PJ Morton featuring JoJo (Morton Records/EMPIRE)
• "Shea Butter Baby" - Ari Lennox featuring J. Cole (Dreamville/Interscope Records)
• "Show Me Love" - Alicia Keys featuring Miguel (RCA Records)
Outstanding Jazz Album
• "Carib" - David Sanchez (Ropeadope)
• "Center of the Heart" - Najee (Shanachie)
• "Love & Liberation" - Jazzmeia Horn (Concord Jazz)
• "Soulmate" - Nathan Mitchell (Enm Music Group)
• "The Dream Is You: Vanessa Rubin Sings Tadd Dameron" - Vanessa Rubin (Vanessa Rubin)
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song (Traditional or Contemporary)
• "I Made It Out" - John P. Kee featuring Zacardi Cortez (Kee Music Group/Entertainment One)
• "Laughter" - BeBe Winans featuring Korean Soul (Regimen Records)
• "Love Theory" - Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Records/RCA Records)
• "Not Yet" - Donnie McClurkin (Camdon Music/RCA Inspiration)
• "Victory" - The Clark Sisters (Karew Records/Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG)
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
• "Hard Place" - H.E.R. (RCA Records)
• "Juice" - Lizzo (Nice Life /Atlantic Records)
• "No Guidance" - Chris Brown featuring Drake (Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records)
• "Steady Love" - India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)
• "Talk" - Khalid (RCA Records)
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
• "Harriet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)" - Terence Blanchard (Back Lot Music)
• "Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack" - Various Artists (Motown Records)
• "The Lion King: The Gift" - Beyoncé with Various Artists (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)
• "The Lion King: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" - Various Artists (Walt Disney Records)
• "Us (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)" - Michael Abels (Back Lot Music)
Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction
• "New Daughters of Africa" - Margaret Busby (HarperCollins Publishers)
• "Out of Darkness, Shining Light" - Petina Gappah (Simon & Schuster)
• "Red at the Bone" - Jacqueline Woodson (Riverhead Books PRH)
• "The Revisioners" - Margaret Wilkerson Sexton (Counter Point Press)
• "The Water Dancer" - Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction
• "Breathe: A Letter to My Sons" - Dr. Imani Perry (Beacon Press)
• "Stony the Road: Reconstruction, White Supremacy, and the Rise of Jim Crow" - Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (Penguin Press)
• "The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations" - Toni Morrison (Alfred A. Knopf)
• "The Yellow House" - Sarah M. Broom (Grove Atlantic)
• "What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Blacker: A Memoir in Essays" - Damon Young (HarperCollins Publishers)
Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author
• "American Spy" - Lauren Wilkinson (Random House)
• "I Am Dance: Words and Images of the Black Dancer" - Hal Banfield (Author), Javier Vasquez (Illustrator), (Literary Revolutionary)
• "More Than Pretty: Doing the Soul Work That Uncovers Your True Beauty" - Erica Campbell (Howard Books)
• "Such a Fun Age" - Kiley Reid (Penguin Publishing Group)
• "The Farm" - Joanne Ramos (Random House)
Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography
• "Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System" - Cyntoia Brown-Long (Atria Books)
• "Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward" - Valerie Jarrett (Viking Press)
• "More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say)" - Elaine Welteroth (Viking Press)
• "My Name Is Prince" - Randee St. Nicholas (HarperCollins Publishers)
• "The Beautiful Ones" - Prince (Author), Dan Piepenbring (Edited by), (Random House)
Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional
• "Inspire Your Home: Easy, Affordable Ideas to Make Every Room Glamorous" - Farah Merhi (Tiller Press)
• "Letters to the Finishers (who struggle to finish)" - Candace E. Wilkins (New Season Books)
• "More Than Pretty: Doing the Soul Work That Uncovers Your True Beauty" - Erica Campbell (Howard Books)
• "Vegetables Unleashed" - José Andres (HarperCollins Publishers)
• "Your Next Level Life: 7 Rules of Power, Confidence, And Opportunity for Black Women In America" - Karen Arrington (Author), Joanna Price (Illustrator), Sheryl Taylor (Forward) (Mango Publishing)
Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry
• "A Bound Woman Is a Dangerous Thing: The Incarceration of African American Women from Harriet Tubman to Sandra Bland" - DaMaris B. Hill (Bloomsbury Publishing)
• "Felon: Poems" - Reginald Dwayne Betts (W.W. Norton Company)
• "Honeyfish" - Lauren K. Alleyne (New Issues Poetry and Prose)
• "Mistress" - Chet'la Sebree (New Issue Poetry and Prose)
• "The Tradition" - Jericho Brown (Copper Canyon Press)
Outstanding Literary Work - Children
• "A Place to Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Speech That Inspired a Nation" - Barry Wittenstein (Author), Jerry Pinkney (Illustrator), (Penguin Random House)
• "Hair Love" - Matthew A. Cherry (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator), (Kokila)
• "Parker Looks Up: An Extraordinary Moment" - Parker Curry (Author), Jessica Curry (Author), Brittany Jackson (Illustrator), (Aladdin Books)
• "Ruby Finds a Worry" - Tom Percival (Bloomsbury Publishing)
• "Sulwe" - Lupita Nyong'o (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator), (Simon & Schuster, BFYR)
Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens
• "Around Harvard Square" - C.J. Farley (Akashic Books)
• "Her Own Two Feet: A Rwandan Girl's Brave Fight to Walk" - Meredith Davis (Author), Rebeka Uwitonze (Author), (Scholastic Inc.)
• "Hot Comb" - Ebony Flowers (Author), Ebony Flowers (Illustrator), (Drawn and Quarterly)
• "I'm Not Dying with You Tonight" - Gilly Segal (Author), Kimberly Jones (Author), (Sourcebooks Fire)
• "The Forgotten Girl" - India Hill Brown (Scholastic Inc.)
Outstanding Motion Picture
• "Dolemite Is My Name" (Netflix)
• "Harriet" (Focus Features)
• "Just Mercy" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
• "Queen & Slim" (Universal Pictures)
• "Us" (Universal Pictures)
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
• Chadwick Boseman - "21 Bridges" (STX Films)
• Daniel Kaluuya - "Queen & Slim" (Universal Pictures)
• Eddie Murphy - "Dolemite Is My Name" (Netflix)
• Michael B. Jordan - "Just Mercy" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
• Winston Duke - "Us" (Universal Pictures)
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
• Alfre Woodard - "Clemency" (Neon)
• Cynthia Erivo - "Harriet" (Focus Features)
• Jodie Turner-Smith - "Queen & Slim" (Universal Pictures)
• Lupita Nyong'o - "Us" (Universal Pictures)
• Naomie Harris - "Black and Blue" (Screen Gems/Sony Pictures)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
• Jamie Foxx - "Just Mercy" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
• Leslie Odom Jr. - "Harriet" (Focus Features)
• Sterling K. Brown - "Waves" (A24)
• Tituss Burgess - "Dolemite Is My Name" (Netflix)
• Wesley Snipes - "Dolemite Is My Name" (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
• Da'Vine Joy Randolph - "Dolemite Is My Name" (Netflix)
• Janelle Monáe - "Harriet" (Focus Features)
• Jennifer Lopez - "Hustlers" (STX Films)
• Marsai Martin - "Little" (Universal Pictures)
• Octavia Spencer - "Luce" (Neon)
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in Motion Picture
• Cynthia Erivo - "Harriet" (Focus Features)
• Jodie Turner-Smith - "Queen & Slim" (Universal Pictures)
• Marsai Martin - "Little" (Universal Pictures)
• Rob Morgan - "Just Mercy" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
• Shahadi Wright Joseph - "Us" (Universal Pictures)
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
• "Dolemite Is My Name" (Netflix)
• "Harriet" (Focus Features)
• "Just Mercy" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
• "Queen & Slim" (Universal Pictures)
• "Us" (Universal Pictures)
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
• "Clemency" (Neon)
• "Dolemite Is My Name" (Netflix)
• "Luce" (Neon)
• "Queen & Slim" (Universal Pictures)
• "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind" (Netflix)
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)
• Alfre Woodard - "The Lion King" (Walt Disney Studios)
• Donald Glover - "The Lion King" (Walt Disney Studios)
• James Earl Jones - "The Lion King" (Walt Disney Studios)
• Lupita Nyong'o - "Serengeti" (Discovery Channel)
• Sterling K. Brown - "Frozen II" (Walt Disney Studios)
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
• "Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool" (Eagle Rock Entertainment)
• "The Black Godfather" (Netflix)
• "The Apollo" (HBO)
• "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am" (Magnolia Pictures)
• "True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality" (HBO)
Outstanding Documentary (Television - Series or Special)
• "Free Meek" (Prime Video)
• "Hitsville: The Making of Motown" (Showtime)
• "Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé" (Netflix)
• "Martin: The Legacy of a King" (BET Networks)
• "ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke" (Netflix)
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
• Cord Jefferson - "The Good Place" - Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy (NBC)
• Gloria Calderón Kellett, Mike Royce - "One Day at a Time" - Ghosts (Netflix)
• Jason Kim - "Barry" – Past = Present x Future Over Yesterday (HBO)
• Karin Gist, Peter Saji - "mixed-ish" - Let Your Hair Down (ABC)
• Trevor Noah - "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" - Steve King's Comments Meet Trevor Noah: Racism Detective (Comedy Central)
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
• Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrbury - "When They See Us" - Part Four (Netflix)
• Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson - "Watchmen" - The Extraordinary Being (HBO)
• Nichelle Tramble Spellman - "Truth Be Told" - Monster (Apple TV+)
• Nkechi Okoro Carroll - "All American" - Hussle & Motivate (The CW)
• Pat Charles - "Black Lightning" - The Book of Secrets: Chapter One: Prodigal Son (The CW)
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television)
• Cas Sigers-Beedles - "Twas the Chaos Before Christmas" (BET)
• Melissa Bustamante - "A Christmas Winter Song" (Lifetime)
• Patrik-Ian Polk - "Being Mary Jane" (BET Networks)
• Suzan-Lori Parks - "Native Son" (HBO)
• Yvette Nicole Brown - "Always a Bridesmaid" (BET Networks)
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)
• Chinonye Chukwu - "Clemency" (Neon)
• Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Lanham - "Just Mercy" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
• Doug Atchison - "Brian Banks" (Bleeker Street and ShivHans)
• Jordan Peele - "Us" (Universal Pictures)
• Kasi Lemmons, Gregory Allen Howard - "Harriet" (Focus Features)
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
• Anya Adams - "GLOW" - Outward Bound (Netflix)
• Justin Tipping - "Black Monday" -7042 (Showtime)
• Ken Whittingham - "Atypical" - Road Rage Paige (Netflix)
• Randall Winston - "Grace and Frankie" - The Pharmacy (Netflix)
• Shaka King - "Shrill" - Pool (Hulu)
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
• Ava DuVernay - "When They See Us" - Part Four (Netflix)
• Carl H. Seaton, Jr. - "Snowfall" - Hedgehogs (FX Networks)
• Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson - "Power" - Forgot About Dre (STARZ)
• Debbie Allen - Grey's Anatomy" - Silent All These Years (ABC)
• Jet Wilkinson - "The Chi" - The Scorpion and the Frog (Showtime)
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)
• Codie Elaine Oliver - "Black Love" (OWN)
• Janice Cooke - "I Am Somebody's Child: The Regina Louise Story" (Lifetime)
• Kenny Leon - "American Son" (Netflix)
• Rashid Johnson - "Native Son (HBO)
• Russ Parr - "The Bobby DeBarge Story" (TV One)
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)
• Chiwetel Ejiofor - "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind" (Netflix)
• Jordan Peele - "Us" (Universal Pictures)
• Kasi Lemmons - "Harriet" (Focus Features)
• Mati Diop - "Atlantics" (Les Films du Bal Presente en Co-Production avec Cinekap et Frakas Productions en Co-Production avec Arte France Cinema et Canal+ International for Netflix)
• Reginald Hudlin - "The Black Godfather" (Netflix)
