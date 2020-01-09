The 2020 NAACP Image Awards Nominees

Earlier this year, the NAACP and BET Networks announced a broadcast partnership to air the 51st NAACP Image Awards.

To kick off their celebration of Black excellence, the NAACP Image Awards curated a star-studded nominee event where nominees were announced leading up to the televised event, which will air on Saturday, February 22, at 8/7c.

Entertainer of the Year

• Angela Bassett

• Billy Porter

• Lizzo

• Regina King

• Tyler Perry

Outstanding Comedy Series

• "Ballers" (HBO)

• "black-ish" (ABC)

• "Dear White People" (Netflix)

• "grown-ish" (Freeform)

• "The Neighborhood" (CBS)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

• Anthony Anderson - "black-ish" (ABC)

• Cedric the Entertainer - "The Neighborhood" (CBS)

• Don Cheadle - "Black Monday" (Showtime)

• Dwayne Johnson - "Ballers" (HBO)

• Tracy Morgan - "The Last O.G." (TBS)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

• Logan Browning - "Dear White People" (Netflix)

• Jill Scott - "First Wives Club" (BET+)

• Tiffany Haddish - "The Last O.G." (TBS)

• Tracee Ellis Ross - "black-ish " (ABC)

• Yara Shahidi - "grown-ish" (Freeform)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

• Andre Braugher - "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (NBC)

• Deon Cole - "black-ish" (ABC)

• Laurence Fishburne - "black-ish" (ABC)

• Terry Crews - "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (NBC)

• Tituss Burgess - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

• Halle Bailey - "grown-ish" (Freeform)

• Loretta Devine - "Family Reunion" (Netflix)

• Marsai Martin - "black-ish" (ABC)

• Regina Hall - "Black Monday" (Showtime)

• Tichina Arnold - "The Neighborhood" (CBS)

Outstanding Drama Series

• "Godfather of Harlem" (Epix)

• "Greenleaf" (OWN)

• "Queen Sugar" (OWN)

• "The Chi" (Showtime)

• "Watchmen" (HBO)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

• Billy Porter - "Pose" (FX Networks)

• Forest Whitaker - "Godfather of Harlem" (Epix)

• Kofi Siriboe - "Queen Sugar" (OWN)

• Omari Hardwick - "Power" (Starz)

• Sterling K. Brown - "This Is Us" (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

• Angela Bassett - "9-1-1" (FOX)

• Regina King - "Watchmen" (HBO)

• Rutina Wesley - "Queen Sugar" (OWN)

• Simone Missick - "All Rise" (CBS)

• Viola Davis - "How to Get Away with Murder" (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

• Delroy Lindo - "The Good Fight" (CBS All Access)

• Giancarlo Esposito - "Godfather of Harlem" (Epix)

• Harold Perrineau - "Claws" (TNT)

• Nigél Thatch - "Godfather of Harlem" (Epix)

• Wendell Pierce - "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

• CCH Pounder - "NCIS: New Orleans" (CBS)

• Lynn Whitfield - "Greenleaf" (OWN)

• Lyric Ross - "This Is Us" (NBC)

• Susan Kelechi Watson - "This Is Us" (NBC)

• Tina Lifford - "Queen Sugar" (OWN)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

• "American Son" (Netflix)

• "Being Mary Jane" (BET Networks)

• "Native Son" (HBO)

• "True Detective" (HBO)

• "When They See Us" (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

• Caleel Harris - "When They See Us" (Netflix)

• Ethan Henry Herisse - "When They See Us" (Netflix)

• Idris Elba - "Luther" (BBC America)

• Jharrel Jerome - "When They See Us" (NetFlix)

• Mahershala Ali - "True Detective" (HBO)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

• Aunjanue Ellis - "When They See Us" (Netflix)

• Gabrielle Union - "Being Mary Jane" (BET Networks)

• Kerry Washington - "American Son" (Netflix)

• Niecy Nash - "When They See Us" (Netflix)

• Octavia Spencer - "Truth Be Told" (Apple TV+)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

• "PUSHOUT: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools" (PBS)

• "Surviving R. Kelly" (Lifetime)

• "The Breakfast Club" (REVOLT)

• "The Story of God with Morgan Freeman" (National Geographic)

• "Unsung" (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

• "Red Table Talk" (Facebook Watch)

• "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central)

• "The Real" (Syndicated)

• "The Shop: Uninterrupted" (HBO)

• "The Tamron Hall Show" (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show

• "Iyanla: Fix My Life" (OWN)

• "Lip Sync Battle" (Paramount Network)

• "Rhythm + Flow" (Netflix)

• "Sunday Best" (BET Networks)

• "The Voice" (NBC)

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

• "2019 Black Girls Rock!" (BET Networks)

• "Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones" (Netflix)

• "Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé" (Netflix)

• "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

• "Wanda Sykes: Not Normal" (Netflix)

Outstanding Children's Program

• "Doc McStuffins" (Disney Junior)

• "Family Reunion" (Netflix)

• "Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History" (Netflix)

• "Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest" (Disney XD)

• "Motown Magic" (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

• Caleel Harris - "When They See Us" (Netflix)

• Lonnie Chavis - "This Is Us" (NBC)

• Lyric Ross - "This Is Us" (NBC)

• Marsai Martin - "black-ish" (ABC)

• Miles Brown - "black-ish" (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble

• Angela Rye - "Young, Gifted and Broke" (BET Networks)

• Jada Pinkett Smith - "Red Table Talk" (Facebook Watch)

• Lester Holt - "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt" (NBC)

• Trevor Noah - "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central)

• Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Ana Navarro - "The View" (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble

• Iyanla Vanzant - "Iyanla: Fix My Life" (OWN)

• LL Cool J - "Lip Sync Battle" (Paramount Network)

• Regina Hall - "2019 BET Awards" (BET Networks)

• Steve Harvey - "Celebrity Family Feud" (ABC)

• Wayne Brady - "Let's Make a Deal" (CBS)

Outstanding Guest Performance

• Blair Underwood - "Dear White People" (Netflix)

• David Alan Grier - "Queen Sugar" (OWN)

• Kelly Rowland - "American Soul" (BET Networks)

• MAJOR. - "Star" (FOX)

• Sanaa Lathan - "The Affair" (Showtime)

Outstanding Album

• "Cuz I Love You" - Lizzo (Nice Life/Atlantic Records)

• "Homecoming: The Live Album" - Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

• "I Used to Know Her" - H.E.R. (RCA Records)

• "Sketchbook" - Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)

• "Worthy" - India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)

Outstanding New Artist

• Ari Lennox (Dreamville Records/Interscope Records)

• Lil Nas X (Columbia Records)

• Lucky Daye (Keep Cool/RCA Records)

• Mahalia (Burkmar/Warner Music UK)

• Mykal Kilgore (Affective Music)

Outstanding Male Artist

• Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

• Khalid (RCA Records)

• Lil Nas X (Columbia Records)

• MAJOR. (B.O.E Music Group/EMPIRE)

• PJ Morton (Morton Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

• Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

• Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)

• H.E.R. (RCA Records)

• India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)

• Lizzo (Nice Life /Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Song - Traditional

• "Enough" - Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)

• "Jerome" - Lizzo (Nice Life/Atlantic Records)

• "SPIRIT" - Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

• "Stand Up" - Cynthia Erivo (Back Lot Music)

• "Steady Love" - India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)

Outstanding Song - Contemporary

• "Before I Let Go" - Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

• "Hard Place" - H.E.R. (RCA Records)

• "Juice" - Lizzo (Nice Life/Atlantic Records)

• "Talk" - Khalid (RCA Records)

• "Motivation" - Normani (Keep Cool/RCA Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

• "Brown Skin Girl" - Blue Ivy Carter, SAINt JHN, Beyoncé & Wizkid (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

• "No Guidance" - Chris Brown featuring Drake (Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records)

• "Say So" - PJ Morton featuring JoJo (Morton Records/EMPIRE)

• "Shea Butter Baby" - Ari Lennox featuring J. Cole (Dreamville/Interscope Records)

• "Show Me Love" - Alicia Keys featuring Miguel (RCA Records)

Outstanding Jazz Album

• "Carib" - David Sanchez (Ropeadope)

• "Center of the Heart" - Najee (Shanachie)

• "Love & Liberation" - Jazzmeia Horn (Concord Jazz)

• "Soulmate" - Nathan Mitchell (Enm Music Group)

• "The Dream Is You: Vanessa Rubin Sings Tadd Dameron" - Vanessa Rubin (Vanessa Rubin)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song (Traditional or Contemporary)

• "I Made It Out" - John P. Kee featuring Zacardi Cortez (Kee Music Group/Entertainment One)

• "Laughter" - BeBe Winans featuring Korean Soul (Regimen Records)

• "Love Theory" - Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Records/RCA Records)

• "Not Yet" - Donnie McClurkin (Camdon Music/RCA Inspiration)

• "Victory" - The Clark Sisters (Karew Records/Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

• "Hard Place" - H.E.R. (RCA Records)

• "Juice" - Lizzo (Nice Life /Atlantic Records)

• "No Guidance" - Chris Brown featuring Drake (Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records)

• "Steady Love" - India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)

• "Talk" - Khalid (RCA Records)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

• "Harriet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)" - Terence Blanchard (Back Lot Music)

• "Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack" - Various Artists (Motown Records)

• "The Lion King: The Gift" - Beyoncé with Various Artists (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

• "The Lion King: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" - Various Artists (Walt Disney Records)

• "Us (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)" - Michael Abels (Back Lot Music)

Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction

• "New Daughters of Africa" - Margaret Busby (HarperCollins Publishers)

• "Out of Darkness, Shining Light" - Petina Gappah (Simon & Schuster)

• "Red at the Bone" - Jacqueline Woodson (Riverhead Books PRH)

• "The Revisioners" - Margaret Wilkerson Sexton (Counter Point Press)

• "The Water Dancer" - Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)



Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction

• "Breathe: A Letter to My Sons" - Dr. Imani Perry (Beacon Press)

• "Stony the Road: Reconstruction, White Supremacy, and the Rise of Jim Crow" - Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (Penguin Press)

• "The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations" - Toni Morrison (Alfred A. Knopf)

• "The Yellow House" - Sarah M. Broom (Grove Atlantic)

• "What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Blacker: A Memoir in Essays" - Damon Young (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author

• "American Spy" - Lauren Wilkinson (Random House)

• "I Am Dance: Words and Images of the Black Dancer" - Hal Banfield (Author), Javier Vasquez (Illustrator), (Literary Revolutionary)

• "More Than Pretty: Doing the Soul Work That Uncovers Your True Beauty" - Erica Campbell (Howard Books)

• "Such a Fun Age" - Kiley Reid (Penguin Publishing Group)

• "The Farm" - Joanne Ramos (Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography

• "Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System" - Cyntoia Brown-Long (Atria Books)

• "Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward" - Valerie Jarrett (Viking Press)

• "More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say)" - Elaine Welteroth (Viking Press)

• "My Name Is Prince" - Randee St. Nicholas (HarperCollins Publishers)

• "The Beautiful Ones" - Prince (Author), Dan Piepenbring (Edited by), (Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional

• "Inspire Your Home: Easy, Affordable Ideas to Make Every Room Glamorous" - Farah Merhi (Tiller Press)

• "Letters to the Finishers (who struggle to finish)" - Candace E. Wilkins (New Season Books)

• "More Than Pretty: Doing the Soul Work That Uncovers Your True Beauty" - Erica Campbell (Howard Books)

• "Vegetables Unleashed" - José Andres (HarperCollins Publishers)

• "Your Next Level Life: 7 Rules of Power, Confidence, And Opportunity for Black Women In America" - Karen Arrington (Author), Joanna Price (Illustrator), Sheryl Taylor (Forward) (Mango Publishing)

Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry

• "A Bound Woman Is a Dangerous Thing: The Incarceration of African American Women from Harriet Tubman to Sandra Bland" - DaMaris B. Hill (Bloomsbury Publishing)

• "Felon: Poems" - Reginald Dwayne Betts (W.W. Norton Company)

• "Honeyfish" - Lauren K. Alleyne (New Issues Poetry and Prose)

• "Mistress" - Chet'la Sebree (New Issue Poetry and Prose)

• "The Tradition" - Jericho Brown (Copper Canyon Press)

Outstanding Literary Work - Children

• "A Place to Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Speech That Inspired a Nation" - Barry Wittenstein (Author), Jerry Pinkney (Illustrator), (Penguin Random House)

• "Hair Love" - Matthew A. Cherry (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator), (Kokila)

• "Parker Looks Up: An Extraordinary Moment" - Parker Curry (Author), Jessica Curry (Author), Brittany Jackson (Illustrator), (Aladdin Books)

• "Ruby Finds a Worry" - Tom Percival (Bloomsbury Publishing)

• "Sulwe" - Lupita Nyong'o (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator), (Simon & Schuster, BFYR)

Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens

• "Around Harvard Square" - C.J. Farley (Akashic Books)

• "Her Own Two Feet: A Rwandan Girl's Brave Fight to Walk" - Meredith Davis (Author), Rebeka Uwitonze (Author), (Scholastic Inc.)

• "Hot Comb" - Ebony Flowers (Author), Ebony Flowers (Illustrator), (Drawn and Quarterly)

• "I'm Not Dying with You Tonight" - Gilly Segal (Author), Kimberly Jones (Author), (Sourcebooks Fire)

• "The Forgotten Girl" - India Hill Brown (Scholastic Inc.)

Outstanding Motion Picture

• "Dolemite Is My Name" (Netflix)

• "Harriet" (Focus Features)

• "Just Mercy" (Warner Bros. Pictures)

• "Queen & Slim" (Universal Pictures)

• "Us" (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

• Chadwick Boseman - "21 Bridges" (STX Films)

• Daniel Kaluuya - "Queen & Slim" (Universal Pictures)

• Eddie Murphy - "Dolemite Is My Name" (Netflix)

• Michael B. Jordan - "Just Mercy" (Warner Bros. Pictures)

• Winston Duke - "Us" (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

• Alfre Woodard - "Clemency" (Neon)

• Cynthia Erivo - "Harriet" (Focus Features)

• Jodie Turner-Smith - "Queen & Slim" (Universal Pictures)

• Lupita Nyong'o - "Us" (Universal Pictures)

• Naomie Harris - "Black and Blue" (Screen Gems/Sony Pictures)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

• Jamie Foxx - "Just Mercy" (Warner Bros. Pictures)

• Leslie Odom Jr. - "Harriet" (Focus Features)

• Sterling K. Brown - "Waves" (A24)

• Tituss Burgess - "Dolemite Is My Name" (Netflix)

• Wesley Snipes - "Dolemite Is My Name" (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

• Da'Vine Joy Randolph - "Dolemite Is My Name" (Netflix)

• Janelle Monáe - "Harriet" (Focus Features)

• Jennifer Lopez - "Hustlers" (STX Films)

• Marsai Martin - "Little" (Universal Pictures)

• Octavia Spencer - "Luce" (Neon)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in Motion Picture

• Cynthia Erivo - "Harriet" (Focus Features)

• Jodie Turner-Smith - "Queen & Slim" (Universal Pictures)

• Marsai Martin - "Little" (Universal Pictures)

• Rob Morgan - "Just Mercy" (Warner Bros. Pictures)

• Shahadi Wright Joseph - "Us" (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

• "Dolemite Is My Name" (Netflix)

• "Harriet" (Focus Features)

• "Just Mercy" (Warner Bros. Pictures)

• "Queen & Slim" (Universal Pictures)

• "Us" (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

• "Clemency" (Neon)

• "Dolemite Is My Name" (Netflix)

• "Luce" (Neon)

• "Queen & Slim" (Universal Pictures)

• "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind" (Netflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)

• Alfre Woodard - "The Lion King" (Walt Disney Studios)

• Donald Glover - "The Lion King" (Walt Disney Studios)

• James Earl Jones - "The Lion King" (Walt Disney Studios)

• Lupita Nyong'o - "Serengeti" (Discovery Channel)

• Sterling K. Brown - "Frozen II" (Walt Disney Studios)

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

• "Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool" (Eagle Rock Entertainment)

• "The Black Godfather" (Netflix)

• "The Apollo" (HBO)

• "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am" (Magnolia Pictures)

• "True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality" (HBO)

Outstanding Documentary (Television - Series or Special)

• "Free Meek" (Prime Video)

• "Hitsville: The Making of Motown" (Showtime)

• "Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé" (Netflix)

• "Martin: The Legacy of a King" (BET Networks)

• "ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke" (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

• Cord Jefferson - "The Good Place" - Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy (NBC)

• Gloria Calderón Kellett, Mike Royce - "One Day at a Time" - Ghosts (Netflix)

• Jason Kim - "Barry" – Past = Present x Future Over Yesterday (HBO)

• Karin Gist, Peter Saji - "mixed-ish" - Let Your Hair Down (ABC)

• Trevor Noah - "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" - Steve King's Comments Meet Trevor Noah: Racism Detective (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

• Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrbury - "When They See Us" - Part Four (Netflix)

• Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson - "Watchmen" - The Extraordinary Being (HBO)

• Nichelle Tramble Spellman - "Truth Be Told" - Monster (Apple TV+)

• Nkechi Okoro Carroll - "All American" - Hussle & Motivate (The CW)

• Pat Charles - "Black Lightning" - The Book of Secrets: Chapter One: Prodigal Son (The CW)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television)

• Cas Sigers-Beedles - "Twas the Chaos Before Christmas" (BET)

• Melissa Bustamante - "A Christmas Winter Song" (Lifetime)

• Patrik-Ian Polk - "Being Mary Jane" (BET Networks)

• Suzan-Lori Parks - "Native Son" (HBO)

• Yvette Nicole Brown - "Always a Bridesmaid" (BET Networks)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)

• Chinonye Chukwu - "Clemency" (Neon)

• Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Lanham - "Just Mercy" (Warner Bros. Pictures)

• Doug Atchison - "Brian Banks" (Bleeker Street and ShivHans)

• Jordan Peele - "Us" (Universal Pictures)

• Kasi Lemmons, Gregory Allen Howard - "Harriet" (Focus Features)

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

• Anya Adams - "GLOW" - Outward Bound (Netflix)

• Justin Tipping - "Black Monday" -7042 (Showtime)

• Ken Whittingham - "Atypical" - Road Rage Paige (Netflix)

• Randall Winston - "Grace and Frankie" - The Pharmacy (Netflix)

• Shaka King - "Shrill" - Pool (Hulu)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

• Ava DuVernay - "When They See Us" - Part Four (Netflix)

• Carl H. Seaton, Jr. - "Snowfall" - Hedgehogs (FX Networks)

• Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson - "Power" - Forgot About Dre (STARZ)

• Debbie Allen - Grey's Anatomy" - Silent All These Years (ABC)

• Jet Wilkinson - "The Chi" - The Scorpion and the Frog (Showtime)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)

• Codie Elaine Oliver - "Black Love" (OWN)

• Janice Cooke - "I Am Somebody's Child: The Regina Louise Story" (Lifetime)

• Kenny Leon - "American Son" (Netflix)

• Rashid Johnson - "Native Son (HBO)

• Russ Parr - "The Bobby DeBarge Story" (TV One)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)

• Chiwetel Ejiofor - "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind" (Netflix)

• Jordan Peele - "Us" (Universal Pictures)

• Kasi Lemmons - "Harriet" (Focus Features)

• Mati Diop - "Atlantics" (Les Films du Bal Presente en Co-Production avec Cinekap et Frakas Productions en Co-Production avec Arte France Cinema et Canal+ International for Netflix)

• Reginald Hudlin - "The Black Godfather" (Netflix)





