Hard Decisions

S1 EP12

Cora offers Leah words of encouragement for parenting teenagers, Sandra doesn't take her punishment seriously, and Mr. Brown's handiwork backfires.

Hard Decisions

A Lamb to Slaughter

S1 EP11

Vinny and Mr. Brown reach an agreement, and Leah fears the worst when Phillip and Sandra leave the house without permission.

Dark Chocolate

S1 EP10

Phillip tries to get to the bottom of Sandra's suddenly improved mood, Jeremy cleans up after his mishaps, and Mr. Brown drives a hard bargain.

The Monster

S1 EP9

An inexperienced Jeremy decides to clean out the septic tank himself, Leah waits to hear if the Browns will invest, and Sandra has an unexpectedly good first day at school.

Swimming with Fishes

S1 EP8

Leah drops off Sandra and Phillip for their first day of school, and Jeremy and Vinny argue over who's going to fix the plumbing.

The Weeping Willow

S1 EP7

After Vinny and Mr. Brown have a heated debate over the question of Cora's paternity, Cora takes a tour of the home and tries to convince Mr. Brown to invest in it.

The Cleanup

S1 EP6

Leah tries to convince Jeremy he needs a business partner, and Vinny and Mr. Brown's personalities clash as they unravel their rocky past.

For the Family

S1 EP5

Sandra and Phillip have different reactions to the news that they're staying in Georgia, Vinny criticizes Jeremy's parenting skills, and Leah takes offense to Jeremy's assessment of her.
