S1 EP12
Cora offers Leah words of encouragement for parenting teenagers, Sandra doesn't take her punishment seriously, and Mr. Brown's handiwork backfires.
S1 EP11
Vinny and Mr. Brown reach an agreement, and Leah fears the worst when Phillip and Sandra leave the house without permission.
S1 EP10
Phillip tries to get to the bottom of Sandra's suddenly improved mood, Jeremy cleans up after his mishaps, and Mr. Brown drives a hard bargain.
S1 EP9
An inexperienced Jeremy decides to clean out the septic tank himself, Leah waits to hear if the Browns will invest, and Sandra has an unexpectedly good first day at school.
S1 EP8
Leah drops off Sandra and Phillip for their first day of school, and Jeremy and Vinny argue over who's going to fix the plumbing.
S1 EP7
After Vinny and Mr. Brown have a heated debate over the question of Cora's paternity, Cora takes a tour of the home and tries to convince Mr. Brown to invest in it.
S1 EP6
Leah tries to convince Jeremy he needs a business partner, and Vinny and Mr. Brown's personalities clash as they unravel their rocky past.
S1 EP5
Sandra and Phillip have different reactions to the news that they're staying in Georgia, Vinny criticizes Jeremy's parenting skills, and Leah takes offense to Jeremy's assessment of her.
