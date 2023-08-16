Tyler Perry's House of Payne
Double Trouble
Season 10 E 21 • 09/06/2023
With aspirations of becoming firefighters, Pookie and Peanut ask C.J. to mentor them as aspiring firefighters, and Curtis is not happy about Floyd's new love interest.
S10 • E11Tyler Perry's House of PayneModel Behavior
A new smart home device makes Curtis paranoid about technology, and Malik grows suspicious after Lisa gets approached by a modeling photographer.
08/16/2023
S10 • E12Tyler Perry's House of PayneI Am Handywoman, Hear Me Roar
C.J. and Janine get drawn into Malik and Lisa's disagreement about love languages, and Ella is determined to prove Curtis wrong when he casts doubt on her DIY home maintenance skills.
08/16/2023
S10 • E13Tyler Perry's House of PayneMake It Rain
Laura's discomfort with Calvin's bachelor party threatens to throw a wrench in his plans, and as Malik struggles to build a toy for MaLisa, Curtis and C.J. want to show him how it's done.
08/16/2023
S10 • E14Tyler Perry's House of PayneSay My Name
Miranda struggles to find her footing as she jumps back into the dating scene to get over Calvin, and C.J. fights off bad luck after a chain email seemingly works its magic on him.
08/23/2023
S10 • E15Tyler Perry's House of PayneOut in the Open
After a tragedy at work, CJ encourages his family to be more open about their mental health, and Miranda confides in Ella about missing the physical aspects of being in a relationship.
08/23/2023
S10 • E16Tyler Perry's House of PayneZaddy
Jazmine considers dropping her educational ambitions when the glamorous influencer life tempts her, and CJ fights to convince her that fast fame and easy money aren't really so easy.
08/23/2023
S10 • E17Tyler Perry's House of PayneEl Capitan
Curtis goes overboard with his crimefighting ambitions when Glo reveals plans to elect a neighborhood watch captain, and Jazmine worries about C.J. and Malik's love of junk food.
08/30/2023
S10 • E18Tyler Perry's House of PayneTo Jump or Not To Jump
Laura grapples with anxiety over traditional marital expectations as her wedding date nears, and Curtis and Gloria face off after he asks Malik and Jazmine paint the front door.
08/30/2023
S10 • E19Tyler Perry's House of PayneThey Call Me Chef Payne
C.J. and Jazmine help Jayden overcome his stage fright before he performs in a school play, and Calvin and Laura crush Curtis's dream of catering their wedding.
08/30/2023
S10 • E20Tyler Perry's House of PayneRun Them Pockets
C.J.'s poker night gets heated, and Malik and Ella don't see eye to eye on bringing legalized gambling to Georgia.
09/06/2023
