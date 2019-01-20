20th ANNUAL SUPER BOWL GOSPEL CELEBRATION TO AIR ON BET NETWORKS ON SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2019 AT 8:00PM ET/PT

HOSTED BY COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY, THE ONE-HOUR SPECIAL WILL HONOR DENVER BRONCO’S LINEBACKER VON MILLER WITH THE “FAITH IN ACTION” AWARD

PERFORMANCES WILL INCLUDE KIRK FRANKLIN, THE WINANS, TASHA COBBS LEONARD, TAMIA, LECRAE, HEZEKIAH WALKER, KORYN HAWTHORNE, AND THE NFL PLAYERS CHOIR

NEW YORK - January 23, 2019 – Returning to BET Networks for the sixth consecutive year on February 2, 2019, The 20th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration will be hosted by National radio and TV personality Rickey Smiley. The annual NFL-Sanctioned event will take place during Super Bowl LIII week, filming in front of a live audience on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Atlanta Symphony Hall.

The one-hour special will feature performances by Kirk Franklin, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, The Winans, Lecrae, Hezekiah Walker, Tamia, Koryn Hawthorne, and the Super Bowl Gospel NFL Players Choir. Additonally, the celebration will honor Denver Bronco’s linebacker Von Miller with the annual “Faith in Action” award for his work with his charity Von’s Vision.

The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration special will premiere exclusively on BET Networks on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 8:00PM ET/PT.

Originating at Super Bowl XXXIII in 1999, the annual event joins together key NFL Players, top Gospel/Contemporary Christian and mainstream GRAMMY® Award-winning artists and special guests all on one stage to bring audiences an evening of uplifting music and inspirational messages.

By far, the largest multicultural event to take place during Super Bowl weekend in its 20-year run as an NFL-sanctioned event, SBGC has featured artists including Patti LaBelle, Yolanda Adams, Gladys Knight, Natalie Grant, Mary Mary, Fantasia, Donnie McClurkin, Anthony Hamilton, among many others.

For information and tickets, visit superbowlgospel.com .

ABOUT THE SUPER BOWL GOSPEL CELEBRATION:

The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration was launched in Miami in 1999 during Super Bowl XXXIII weekend. The event became the first, and remains the only Gospel concert sanctioned by the National Football League (NFL). The show has drawn crowds in the thousands and has demonstrated growth year-after-year, selling out venues in major Super Bowl host cities including Dallas, Tampa, Detroit, Jacksonville, Houston and Phoenix.

ABOUT BET NETWORKS:

BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIA.B), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel reaches more than 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom and sub-Saharan Africa. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions: BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

ABOUT ATLANTA SYMPHONY HALL:

Atlanta Symphony Hall has served as the home venue of the Grammy® Award-winning Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (ASO) since its construction in 1968. Located in the Woodruff Arts Center’s Memorial Arts Building, Atlanta Symphony Hall hosts more than 130 acts and performances each year, including ASO’s Delta Classical Series, Family Concert Series, Coca-Cola Holiday Concerts and educational concerts, as well as renowned musicians and entertainers from Delta Atlanta Symphony Hall LIVE. With a capacity of 1,800, more than 225,000 audience members visit the Hall each year.

Press Contacts:

Saptosa Foster

saptosa@one35agency.com

404-554-6251

Vaughn Alvarez

vaughn@one35agency.com

571-275-2608

BET Networks Press Contacts:

LeToya Glenn-Bacon

Letoya.Glenn@bet.net

(212) 205-3158

Dezmon Gilmore

Dezmon.Gilmore@viacom.com

(212) 205-3159