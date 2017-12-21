Watch Royalty Brown's Makeup Tutorial That Already Has 2.2 Million Views

Chris Brown's daughter, Royalty Brown, is not only a mini fashion queen but budding beauty entrepreneur with her very own collection of child-friendly lip glosses and nail polishes. And now, thanks to a recent video, we now know she's a beauty blogger in training too.
Sheesh, she's got more under her belt as a toddler than some of us do as adults. Anyway, catch a glimpse of the 3-year-old doing her own makeup (using her own products!):
OK, Royalty, we see you using your RoRo Glam Pack ($30)! Heavily supported by daddy, the video shared on his Instagram has already received over 2.2 million views.
Starting them early is definitely the move in Hollywood, and beauty seems to be the go-to career choice — even North West wants to be a beauty blogger.
With a few more years of practice, we predict RoRo will become a beauty phenomenon. Don't think we don't see her coming for her crown!
COMMENTS