Watch Royalty Brown's Makeup Tutorial That Already Has 2.2 Million Views

Chris Brown's daughter, Royalty Brown, is not only a mini fashion queen but budding beauty entrepreneur with her very own collection of child-friendly lip glosses and nail polishes. And now, thanks to a recent video, we now know she's a beauty blogger in training too.

Sheesh, she's got more under her belt as a toddler than some of us do as adults. Anyway, catch a glimpse of the 3-year-old doing her own makeup (using her own products!):