Social Media Calls Out L’Oréal For Blatantly Tone Deaf Post On ‘Healthy’ Hair

Big name beauty brands have been getting called out left and right for a lack of diversity lately. Back in October, social media dragged Dove for its controversial body wash commercial and threw major shade Shea Moisture’s way when they released a new ad , in April. With all the negative press and fall out from these mishaps, you’d expect other brands to take note, but nope. This time, L’Oréal is in the hot seat.

The brand took to Instagram promoting the launch of it’s new reparative hair-care Elvive Collection. Drama ensued after L’Oréal posted an image of what appeared to be a Caucasian woman brushing her seemingly straight hair with the caption, “#DidYouKnow - your hair tangles when it’s damaged? Test your damage by brushing your hair. If it doesn’t tug or tangle, you have healthy hair!”

Women with varying hair textures quickly hopped in L’Oréal’s comments schooling the brand on the pretty basic fact that all hair isn’t created equal. One user wrote, “I just have natural waves with a slight curl on occasion and my hair still tangles. This ad promotes serious tunnel vision and no diversity whatsoever.” Another user added, “I guess curly hair/wavy haired people don’t exist.”

In light of the controversy surrounding the post, L’Oréal would go on to delete it, but not before one commenter said what many people were thinking. “Y’all should’ve ran this ad through a more diverse focus group, way to go.”

Check out the controversial post below and tell us what you think of L’Oréal’s new theory below: