Kim Kardashian Just Announced The Latest Sure To Sell Out Product For KKW Beauty

See How Drastically 'I Love New York' Star Tiffany Pollard Has Changed Her Face
“I love plastic surgery, there’s nothing wrong with that!”
The collapse of capitalism may be near, but until then, Kimberly Noel Kardashian West will continue to hawk products that bear her name.
The latest addition to KKW Beauty, however, may seem a little familiar.
Though Kim told Harper's Bazaar in 2017, "My line will really differ from Kylie's and it is a whole separate thing," it appears as though her fifth KKW Beauty efforts overlaps with Kylie Cosmetics' most recent venture.
Just last night, Kimberly took to Twitter to tease the newest member of the KKW Beauty family: concealers.
"But wait?" you ask. "Didn't Kylie just drop a universally reviled line of concealers?" Yes, she did! What an excellent memory you have.
Here's to hoping Kim's "deep" colors offer more impressive results than that of KyCo's grayish undertones!
(Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)
“I love plastic surgery, there’s nothing wrong with that!”
See how she's doing her part to combat backlash against women of color.
COMMENTS