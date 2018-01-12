Bossed Up: Porsha Williams Had 5 Braiders Working On Her Hair At Once

See How Drastically 'I Love New York' Star Tiffany Pollard Has Changed Her Face
Those checks that Porsha Williams gets from Real Housewives of Atlanta must be pretty because she stays with coins to get her hair (and wigs) tossed.
Just a few days ago, she posted a flick rocking a natural ‘fro in support for the Afro-Latina L&HH Miami reality star Amara La Negra — and now she’s back to flexing on the ‘gram with Senegalese Twists.
See her new 'do below:
While many of us may spend upwards of six to eight hours in the salon to get a similar protective style, Porsha had enough bank to get her hair twisted in less than two hours! Now that's bossy!
How did she manage to get done so fast? She credits a team of not one but five women from Conteh Braiding in College Park, Georgia.
If that’s not goals, then we don’t know what is. What do you think of Porsha's ever-changing look?
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
