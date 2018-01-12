Bossed Up: Porsha Williams Had 5 Braiders Working On Her Hair At Once

Those checks that Porsha Williams gets from Real Housewives of Atlanta must be pretty because she stays with coins to get her hair (and wigs) tossed.

Just a few days ago, she posted a flick rocking a natural ‘fro in support for the Afro-Latina L&HH Miami reality star Amara La Negra — and now she’s back to flexing on the ‘gram with Senegalese Twists.

See her new 'do below: