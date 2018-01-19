Italian Beauty Brand Hit With Backlash After Naming Black Nail Polish 'Thick As A N***a'

You'd think beauty brands would know by now that it's probably not smart to alienate an entire demographic of potential customers. But since racism is perpetuated by ignoramuses, maybe not!

In today's Are You Dumb? beauty drama news, Italian cosmetics brand Wycon is facing deserved scrutiny after naming one of its nail polishes "Thick As A N***a" — and the shade in question was black, of course!

We have a lot of questions regarding who thought this was a good idea — but above all, dear god, WHY?

At press time, the racist name had been pulled from the company's website but not before plenty of people already had their receipts in order.